Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado dedicates award to President Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado praised the US President

Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado has dedicated the award to President Donald Trump.

US President Trump has been rather vocal about his intention to win the prestigious award, which has previously been awarded to four US presidents.

However, Trump missed out on the award after it was granted to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

Machado has been a key figure in the attempt to liberate Venezuela from poverty and move toward a democracy.

Following Machado’s win, Trump was quick to speak on his loss.

Donald Trump broke his silence on not winning the award, taking to Truth Social to express his thoughts, doing so via his old pal Vladimir Putin.

Trump reposted a video of the Russian president talking about the Nobel Prize saying they had given the “prizes to underserving folk”

In a two-minute video he said: “These choice hurt the award’s reputation.

“Someone showed up. Boom. For what? Did nothing. That’s how it works.

“The prizes has lost credibility.”

Trump then reposted this video with “Thank you to President Putin”.

The White House previously slammed the Nobel Committee for ‘proving they place politics over peace’ this year when giving out the award.

However, it came as a surprise when Machado took to X to acknowledge Trump and even went so far as to dedicate the award to him.

This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom.



We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic… — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) October 10, 2025

“This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom,” Machado said. “We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy.”

She added: “I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!”

Since Trump’s re-election, Machado has been outspoken in her support for Trump, describing him as a “visionary” and the “biggest opportunity we’ve ever had” for regime change in Venezuela, per The Independent.