Search icon

News

08th Apr 2025

Nintendo Switch 2: follow pre order updates and stock tracker live

JOE

Nintendo Switch 2: follow pre-order updates and stock tracker live

Follow all the latest updates in our live blog!

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The much-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 was finally revealed last week, and pre orders have gone live across the UK.

A number of retailers have already sold out, while others have confirmed that more stock will be coming “soon”.

Following the official announcement the likes of Currys, Amazon and Shopto allowed customers to “sign up” to the waitlist to get access to the pre orders.

This saw thousands of customers sign up in the hopes to be given the green light to pre order the console, which will be officially released on 5 June.

If you’re hoping to secure a Switch 2 we’ll be tracking the latest updates from major UK retailers below.

Plus you check the latest pre order stock updates from UK Nintendo Switch 2 retailers:

Topics:

Gaming,Gaming JOE,Nintendo,Nintendo Switch

RELATED ARTICLES

Amazon gives important update on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock

Affiliate

Amazon gives important update on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock

By Jonny Yates

What time will Nintendo Switch 2 pre orders go live in the UK?

Affiliate

What time will Nintendo Switch 2 pre orders go live in the UK?

By Jonny Yates

UK retailer releases early Nintendo pre-orders amid huge Switch 2 demand

Affiliate

UK retailer releases early Nintendo pre-orders amid huge Switch 2 demand

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Girl, 13, and boy, 15, found guilty of manslaughter of 80-year-old man

Crime

Girl, 13, and boy, 15, found guilty of manslaughter of 80-year-old man

By Joseph Loftus

At least 13 dead and 46 injured after roof collapses on nightclub dance floor

Dance floor

At least 13 dead and 46 injured after roof collapses on nightclub dance floor

By Zoe Hodges

Woman dies in front of horrified shoppers in Primark as store is closed off

emergency services

Woman dies in front of horrified shoppers in Primark as store is closed off

By Zoe Hodges

Mobility scooter rider dies aged 105 after being hit by car

sensitive

Mobility scooter rider dies aged 105 after being hit by car

By Ava Keady

Scientists announce the dire wolf has been brought back from extinction

Scientists announce the dire wolf has been brought back from extinction

By Ava Keady

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

Cats

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

By Zoe Hodges

Girl, 13, and boy, 15, found guilty of manslaughter of 80-year-old man

Crime

Girl, 13, and boy, 15, found guilty of manslaughter of 80-year-old man

By Joseph Loftus

A very underrated crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Crime Thriller

A very underrated crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

At least 13 dead and 46 injured after roof collapses on nightclub dance floor

Dance floor

At least 13 dead and 46 injured after roof collapses on nightclub dance floor

By Zoe Hodges

Woman dies in front of horrified shoppers in Primark as store is closed off

emergency services

Woman dies in front of horrified shoppers in Primark as store is closed off

By Zoe Hodges

Mobility scooter rider dies aged 105 after being hit by car

sensitive

Mobility scooter rider dies aged 105 after being hit by car

By Ava Keady

Ex-Liverpool star Yossi Benayoun suffers grenade attack on family home

Football

Ex-Liverpool star Yossi Benayoun suffers grenade attack on family home

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Scientists announce the dire wolf has been brought back from extinction

Scientists announce the dire wolf has been brought back from extinction

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump’s disastrous tariffs policy is based on a book his son-in-law saw on Amazon

Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s disastrous tariffs policy is based on a book his son-in-law saw on Amazon

By Charlie Herbert

Arsenal vs Real Madrid is free to watch on Amazon as Champions League returns

Affiliate

Arsenal vs Real Madrid is free to watch on Amazon as Champions League returns

By Stephen Hurrell

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

Cats

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

By Zoe Hodges

The Champions League: Follow all the quarter-final action live

Champions League

The Champions League: Follow all the quarter-final action live

By Harry Warner

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño dies aged 47 at birthday party

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño dies aged 47 at birthday party

By Ava Keady

Load more stories