Nintendo Switch 2: follow pre-order updates and stock tracker live

The much-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 was finally revealed last week, and pre orders have gone live across the UK.

A number of retailers have already sold out, while others have confirmed that more stock will be coming “soon”.

Following the official announcement the likes of Currys, Amazon and Shopto allowed customers to “sign up” to the waitlist to get access to the pre orders.

This saw thousands of customers sign up in the hopes to be given the green light to pre order the console, which will be officially released on 5 June.

If you’re hoping to secure a Switch 2 we’ll be tracking the latest updates from major UK retailers below.

Plus you check the latest pre order stock updates from UK Nintendo Switch 2 retailers: