22nd Nov 2024

Woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape wins civil case

Joseph Loftus

BREAKING.

Nikita Hand has won her claim against Conor McGregor.

The jury who came back into the courtroom just moments ago said that McGregor assaulted Hand.

They said that James Lawrence did not assault her.

The MMA fighter told Dublin’s High Court that he had consensual sex with Hand at a hotel in December 2018.

Hand alleged that McGregor raped and attacked her.

It’s believed that €248,603.60 is the total amount of damages which includes general and special damages, as well as medical expenses.

Though costs are reported to be dealt with next week.

More to follow.

sensitive

