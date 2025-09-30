Search icon

30th Sep 2025

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate after nearly 20 years together

Erin McLaughlin

The pair have been married since June 2006

A source told the BBC that A-list couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated after nearly 20 years together.

Kidman and Urban share two children, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14).

The pair married back in June 2006.

TMZ was first to report the split, citing sources who claimed that Nicole and Keith have been living separately since the summer, and that Kidman is not in favour of the separation. The BBC’s source has confirmed that reporting.

However, the reason for the split remains unclear.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban both grew up in Australia and have shared many highs and lows throughout their relationship. Both stars have enjoyed highly successful careers in their respective industries, often appearing together at award shows and Hollywood premieres.

However, their journey hasn’t been without challenges. Just months after their wedding, Urban checked himself into rehab to address his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. The couple has previously said that facing those difficulties together ultimately strengthened their bond.

Nicola and several other close friends of Keith’s staged an intervention, which, according to the country singer, changed his life.

“Everything was just designed, I believe, for that moment to fuse us together,” he told Oprah Winfrey in 2010.

“I look back now and realise Nic has taught me so much and brought so much into my life and opened my eyes in so many ways,” he said. “[This is] the best place I’ve ever been.”

Not too long ago, the pair were spotted together over the summer watching a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville, Tennessee, in June.

They also made an appearance together in May when Urban was honoured at the Academy of Country Music Awards with the ACM Triple Crown Award, where they were photographed while kissing and holding hands.

