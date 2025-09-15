Search icon

News

15th Sep 2025

News presenter apologises after saying mentally ill homeless people should be ‘killed’

JOE

Brian Kilmeade suggested ‘involuntary lethal injection’

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade advised “involuntary lethal injection” for unhoused people suffering mental health issues who decline seeking help.

The remark was made while discussing the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska with his co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones.

The hosts claimed that the suspect should have been removed from the streets long before the tragic incident occurred, as he had an extensive criminal record and was diagnosed with mental illness.

Arguing that the incident wasn’t just a one-off, Jones added: “But this is happening all across the country, and it’s not a money issue.”

Jones goes on to say that “billions” have been spent on the mental health crisis and for “the homeless population”, adding that “a lot of them don’t want to take the programmes” and “don’t want” to seek out the necessary help, per RollingStone.

He continued: “You can’t give ‘em a choice.”

“Either you take the resources that we’re going to give you, or you decide that you gotta be locked up in jail. That’s the way it has to be now.”

Kilmeade then chimed in with a rather absurd suggestion, saying: “Or uh, involuntary lethal injection. Or something.”

“Just kill ‘em.”

His co-hosts quickly shrugged off Kimeade’s comments and continued their conversation.

The segment aired on Wednesday (September 10), and by Saturday, the clip could be found all over social media.

Kilmeade has since apologised for his remarks. He posted a clip from a Fox News live broadcast on X on Sunday (September 14), in which he says: “During that discussion, I wrongly said they should get lethal injections,” he told co-host Lawrence Jones. “I apologise for that extremely callous remark. I’m obviously aware that not all mentally ill homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina, and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion. Lawrence, back to you.”

Topics:

Brian Kilmeade,Fox News,Homeless

