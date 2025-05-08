Search icon

08th May 2025

News anchors slammed for claiming cardinals are ‘rawdogging’ the conclave

Nina McLaughlin

The gaffe was made live-on-air

News anchors at CBS News in the US have been slammed after claiming that cardinals are ‘rawdogging’ the conclave.

CBS co-host Tony Dokoupil was discussing the rules of the conclave with the outlet’s papal contributor John Allen.

During the conclave, cardinals are not allowed to use their mobile phones.

“Most of them will tell you that while that’s going on, they’re sitting reading their breviary, that’s a book of prayers that clergy have, or praying a rosary, or doing, the one thing we know they’re not doing is checking Instagram because their devices have all been confiscated,” Allen explained.

Dokoupil believed this wasn’t explanation enough, and thought there was a need to translate this into other language for the younger audiences out there.

“I believe the kids call it ‘rawdogging it’ if you’re gonna go through a long period of time with no electronic device.”

Dokoupil’s co-hosts immediately burst into laughter at his use of the term ‘rawdogging’, as this is often used to refer to unprotected sex.

Viewers took to social media to slam CBS News for the use of the term.

“Kinda gross that CBS is using rawdogging like that,” one person wrote.

A second put: “I did not have CBS using ‘rawdogging’ in their papal conclave coverage on my Pope Bingo card.”

A third said Dokoupil’s phrasing was “severely lacking in class.”

Last year, rawdogging became a popular travel trend where passengers forego in-flight entertainment, music, snacks, and sleep, enduring long flights with no distractions.

Instead of watching films or listening to music, the ‘rawdogger’ just sits silently and watches the real-time flight map on the screen in front of them, for the entire trip.

Topics:

Cardinals,Conclave,Pope,Rawdogging

