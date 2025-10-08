Newly-elected mayor fighting for life after being injured in ‘stabbing attack’

She had only been elected a few days ago

A newly-elected Mayor in Germany is fighting for her life after being injured in a ‘stabbing attack’, yesterday (7 October).

Iris Stalzer, 57, a member of the centre-left Social Democratic party (SPD), had only just been elected mayor of Herdecke in the North-Rhine Westphalia state a few days ago.

Local reports say she was found by her son with serious injuries and several stab wounds in her apartment in Herdecke.

German reports say she suffered multiple injuries to the chest and abdomen.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the act and said: “We fear for the life of the mayor-elect, Iris Stalzer, and hope for a full recovery.”

The SPD said its party members were deeply shocked.

Herdecke’s First Deputy Mayor Dennis Osberg wished Stalzer a “speedy recovery”.

A major operation is under way in the small town with the investigators exploring all avenues.

They have not ruled out a family connection being the cause of the attack.

Police said that Stalzer’s two adopted children, a daughter, 17, and a 15-year-old son, made an emergency call to authorities at midday local time (11:00 BST).

The children were taken for questioning.