Search icon

News

26th Jun 2024

New Universal theme park coming to UK and could open 365 days a year

Jack Peat

Move aside, Orlando

A new Universal theme park could be opening in the UK within years after the group purchased a 467-acre site in Bedfordshire.

The former brickworks in Kempston Hardwick were bought by Comcast last year with proposals in the works to develop it into a major theme park.

Locals are being engaged on the project which could generate 8,000 new jobs and provide a £50 billion boost to the UK economy.

According to reports in the BBC, the resort “would be amongst the high-attended attractions in the UK, bringing millions of incremental international visitors”.

It’s unclear what rides will feature at the resort, but it lies only 35 miles north of the Warner Bros Studio Tour just north of London, which is a magnet for Harry Potter fans.

Other attractions that feature in Orlando include the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit which has a vertical lift hill and The Incredible Hulk Coaster.

The Curse of the Warewolf – a high-speed roller coaster that has you escaping werewolves as they come across you – is due to open next year.

Details of the new site in Berkshire suggest thsat the construction of the project would create 20,000 jobs in the long-term, with 5,000 workers on site at its peak.

Universal has confirmed that the site is due to open 365 days a year, in line with the group’s other global resorts.

Page Thompson, president of new ventures for Universal Destinations and Experiences, said: “A world-class theme park and resort from Universal has the potential to generate billions in economic benefit for the UK, by creating thousands of high-quality jobs and attracting millions of new visitors to the country.”

The company took part in a month-long public engagement process for its plans from the start of April.

It is understood that Universal is likely to seek planning permission directly from government using a special development order (SDO) later in the year.

If it goes ahead, the construction of the site is likely to take at least five years.

Related links:

Topics:

Theme Park,Universal

RELATED ARTICLES

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

News

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

By Ryan Price

Terrifying moment theme park ride breaks down in mid-air, leaving passengers dangling

amusement park

Terrifying moment theme park ride breaks down in mid-air, leaving passengers dangling

By Ryan Price

Alton Towers unveils first-look footage at ‘upgraded’ Nemesis rollercoaster as it’s set to reopen

Alton Towers

Alton Towers unveils first-look footage at ‘upgraded’ Nemesis rollercoaster as it’s set to reopen

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Phil Foden’s Euro 2024 return date confirmed as he flies back to England for a family matter

England

Phil Foden’s Euro 2024 return date confirmed as he flies back to England for a family matter

By Harry Warner

Numerous people could be charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

Numerous people could be charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

By Zoe Hodges

Manchester United are considering renaming Old Trafford

Football

Manchester United are considering renaming Old Trafford

By Harry Warner

NASA astronauts have just 45 days to be rescued from space after their capsule malfunctioned

Astronaut

NASA astronauts have just 45 days to be rescued from space after their capsule malfunctioned

By Ryan Price

England fans have to make difficult decision this weekend due to huge clash

England

England fans have to make difficult decision this weekend due to huge clash

By Harry Warner

Surprising heir set to inherit Princess Diana’s estate rather than William or Harry

News

Surprising heir set to inherit Princess Diana’s estate rather than William or Harry

By Ryan Price

Phil Foden’s Euro 2024 return date confirmed as he flies back to England for a family matter

England

Phil Foden’s Euro 2024 return date confirmed as he flies back to England for a family matter

By Harry Warner

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer brutally call out Gareth Southgate’s tactics after Slovenia performance

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer brutally call out Gareth Southgate’s tactics after Slovenia performance

By Jacob Entwistle

Body language expert claims Gareth Southgate’s gestures ‘self-heckled’ as he spoke

euros 2024

Body language expert claims Gareth Southgate’s gestures ‘self-heckled’ as he spoke

By Zoe Hodges

Gareth Southgate is the highest paid manager at the Euros

euros 2024

Gareth Southgate is the highest paid manager at the Euros

By Zoe Hodges

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after spotting questionable moment in Lord Farquaad scene

Entertainment

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after spotting questionable moment in Lord Farquaad scene

By Ryan Price

Numerous people could be charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

Numerous people could be charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Manchester United are considering renaming Old Trafford

Football

Manchester United are considering renaming Old Trafford

By Harry Warner

Taylor Swift fans are experiencing ‘memory loss’ after attending her Eras Tour

Eras tour

Taylor Swift fans are experiencing ‘memory loss’ after attending her Eras Tour

By Charlie Herbert

KFC bucket rival launched in London that costs almost £100

Burger

KFC bucket rival launched in London that costs almost £100

By Jack Peat

NASA astronauts have just 45 days to be rescued from space after their capsule malfunctioned

Astronaut

NASA astronauts have just 45 days to be rescued from space after their capsule malfunctioned

By Ryan Price

Sam Allardyce’s brutal response to James McLean over Declan Rice comments

Declan Rice

Sam Allardyce’s brutal response to James McLean over Declan Rice comments

By Harry Warner

England named ‘laughing stock of Europe’ with every other team hoping to play them next

euros 2024

England named ‘laughing stock of Europe’ with every other team hoping to play them next

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories