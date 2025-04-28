Search icon

28th Apr 2025

New school uniform rules to affect up to four million children

Dan Seddon

They could be introduced in September 2026

The Department for Education estimates at least four million school pupils are about to be affected by a change to the uniform policy.

Per the BBC, the government wants 35% of primary schools and seven in 10 high schools throughout England to reduce the amount of compulsory branded items to three.

This ruling arrives via the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which is due to go through its second reading in the House of Lords before potentially becoming a new law next year.

Statutory guidance currently requires schools to consider the cost of their uniform so prospective attendees’ parents don’t need to worry about it when choosing schools, yet Sir Keir Starmer‘s government now wishes to limit the number of unique items that have to be purchased from suppliers. This way, there’ll be £50 per child saved.

Children laugh during a break at Llanishen High School on September 20, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. (Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Despite the government’s claim that families will save money, schoolwear retailers are judging this change from a polar-opposite perspective.

The Schoolwear Association suggests the plans could force parents to rake out more on replacing lower-quality garments that might not last as long as branded ones. It’s also said that branded uniforms help to reduce inequality in the school halls.

Meanwhile, one mum from Darlington predicts a financial headache when her two sons join her daughter in secondary school.

“It’s just a nightmare,” she began. “My daughter’s school is really strict on the uniform. You can’t get black trousers, it’s got to be grey, or pleated skirts. For their shoes alone I’m looking at £60 a year, and there’s three of them. That’s not including blazers, PE kits or anything else.

“It’s a lot of money when it all adds up.”

According to the Department for Education’s data, the average cost of a full secondary uniform (plus PE clothes) is £442, while they’re £99 cheaper for primary students.

