01st Nov 2025

New email exchange between Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein released

Harry Warner

It comes after Andrew was stripped of his titles

A new email exchange between Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein has been released which shows an email suggesting to meet after Epstein’s release from prison.

One of the newly released emails shows Andrew telling Epstein that it would be “good to catch up in person ” months after the disgraced paedophile financier was released from prison in July 2009.

The email was sent on 15 April 2010 by Epstein to the former Prince suggesting that he should meet American banker Jes Staley in London later that month.

Andrew replied by saying he would not be in the UK on the date but went on to say that he would try to “drop by” in New York later that year.

He wrote: “I’ll look and see if I can make a couple of days before the summer.

“It would be good to catch up in person.”

This lines up with images taken of the pair at Central Park in New York in December 2010.

The email sent by Andrew. Credit: United States District Court

Andrew would go on to claim that this meeting was to end their friendship.

This email was released on Friday (31 October) in unsealed court documents from a 2023 legal battle between the US Virgin Islands and JP Morgan over its alleged dealings with the billionaire.

Epstein had a private island in the US Virgin Islands.

The bank settled the lawsuit.

Documents showed that Epstein forwarded the email to Jes Staley.

Staley was banned from holding senior finance roles by the Financial Conduct Authority in 2023 after he was found to have misled the regulator over the nature of his relationship with the disgraced billionaire.

This released email comes as day after Andrew was stripped of his title of prince on Thursday.

It was confirmed, however, that he would remain in the line of succession to the throne.

