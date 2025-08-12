Search icon

News

12th Aug 2025

New drink driving laws mean one pint could send you over the limit

Sammi Minion

It’s half pints only from now on

The government are planning to introduce a new law that will reduce the legal limit for drinking alcohol while driving to less than one pint. 

The proposed new regulations would see limits for English and Welsh drivers brought in line with the legal limit in Scotland. 

The change would be from 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath to 22 micrograms.

A description on the Scottish Government’s website describes their approach to drink-driving as “zero tolerance.” 

It reads: “You cannot safely drink any alcohol when driving. 

“One drink can put you over the limit.”

Under these rules, a man is limited to just under a pint of beer or a large glass of wine while women will only be able to drink half a pint of beer or a small glass of wine.

Alongside changes to alcohol limits, the government have also proposed extra changes to driving rules for older people. 

They plan for drivers over the age of 70 to have to take eye tests when they renew their licences every three years. 

The BBC, who broke the story, spoke to a source in the government who explained why the changes are being made. 

Their source said: “In no other circumstance would we accept 1,600 people dying, with thousands more seriously injured, costing the NHS more than £2bn per year. 

“This Labour government will deliver the first Road Safety Strategy in a decade, imposing tougher penalties on those breaking the law, protecting road users and restoring order to our roads.” 

The full ‘Road Safety Strategy’ is expected to be published in the autumn. 

Topics:

Drink-driving,News,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Man immediately kicked in head by bull after slapping its backside during Spanish festival

Europe

Man immediately kicked in head by bull after slapping its backside during Spanish festival

By Sammi Minion

Number of people identifying as graysexual on the rise – here’s what it means

News

Number of people identifying as graysexual on the rise – here’s what it means

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

America

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

EasyJet pilot suspended after walking around ‘drunk and naked’ in five star hotel

EasyJet

EasyJet pilot suspended after walking around ‘drunk and naked’ in five star hotel

By Sammi Minion

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

Annabelle

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

By Dan Seddon

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

By Joseph Loftus

‘I’d like to kick him in the shins’ – Cotswolds residents react to JD Vance visit

JD Vance

‘I’d like to kick him in the shins’ – Cotswolds residents react to JD Vance visit

By Charlie Herbert

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

sensitive

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

By JOE

‘I tried to save caver from ‘worst death imaginable’ – here’s why I couldn’t save him’

News

‘I tried to save caver from ‘worst death imaginable’ – here’s why I couldn’t save him’

By Sammi Minion

EasyJet pilot suspended after walking around ‘drunk and naked’ in five star hotel

EasyJet

EasyJet pilot suspended after walking around ‘drunk and naked’ in five star hotel

By Sammi Minion

New crime drama series streaming now is perfect for Mindhunter fans

crime drama

New crime drama series streaming now is perfect for Mindhunter fans

By Stephen Porzio

Richard Ashcroft announces extra dates on his 2026 UK tour

Affiliate

Richard Ashcroft announces extra dates on his 2026 UK tour

By Jonny Yates

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

Annabelle

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

By Dan Seddon

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

By Joseph Loftus

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

BBC

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

All you need to know about My Chemical Romance presale tickets for Wembley Stadium

Affiliate

All you need to know about My Chemical Romance presale tickets for Wembley Stadium

By Jonny Yates

‘I’d like to kick him in the shins’ – Cotswolds residents react to JD Vance visit

JD Vance

‘I’d like to kick him in the shins’ – Cotswolds residents react to JD Vance visit

By Charlie Herbert

Man with UK’s biggest penis says it’s difficult to find love

Health

Man with UK’s biggest penis says it’s difficult to find love

By JOE

Brad Pitt let his 105-year-old neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt let his 105-year-old neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

By Nina McLaughlin

Wet Leg announce more dates on their 2025 UK tour – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Wet Leg announce more dates on their 2025 UK tour – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

sensitive

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

By JOE

Load more stories