New drink driving laws mean one pint could send you over the limit

It’s half pints only from now on

The government are planning to introduce a new law that will reduce the legal limit for drinking alcohol while driving to less than one pint.

The proposed new regulations would see limits for English and Welsh drivers brought in line with the legal limit in Scotland.

The change would be from 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath to 22 micrograms.

A description on the Scottish Government’s website describes their approach to drink-driving as “zero tolerance.”

It reads: “You cannot safely drink any alcohol when driving.

“One drink can put you over the limit.”

Under these rules, a man is limited to just under a pint of beer or a large glass of wine while women will only be able to drink half a pint of beer or a small glass of wine.

Alongside changes to alcohol limits, the government have also proposed extra changes to driving rules for older people.

They plan for drivers over the age of 70 to have to take eye tests when they renew their licences every three years.

The BBC, who broke the story, spoke to a source in the government who explained why the changes are being made.

Their source said: “In no other circumstance would we accept 1,600 people dying, with thousands more seriously injured, costing the NHS more than £2bn per year.

“This Labour government will deliver the first Road Safety Strategy in a decade, imposing tougher penalties on those breaking the law, protecting road users and restoring order to our roads.”

The full ‘Road Safety Strategy’ is expected to be published in the autumn.