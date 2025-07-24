Search icon

24th Jul 2025

New app lets women warn each other about men in their city

Ava Keady

It’s sort of like TripAdvisor, but for men!

A new app has been released that lets women warn each other about men in their city.

Sort of like TripAdvisor, but for men!

Tea is a women-only app where users can share information and warnings about men they have met/dated, anonymously of course.

The app is set to create a space where women can spot red flags about the men they’re seeing, helping keep each other safe and aware.

Makers of Tea have described the app as ‘a movement,’ revealing that over 1,647,000 women have already joined in hopes to ’empowering each other and get access to a suite of dating safety tools made just for the FBI girlies.’

Additionally, the app offers several safety tools, such as background checks and phone number searches.

“Share experiences and seek advice within a secure, anonymous platform. Tea is built on trust; screenshots are blocked and all members are verified as women,” reads the Tea website.

“Tea is more than an app; it’s a sisterhood. Together, we’re redefining modern dating. Plus, we give back—10% of profits are donated to the National Domestic Violence Hotline,” added the description.

The app is currently number 1 on the US App Store, with rave reviews and a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

“Finally an app for the Girls Girl,” said one user.

Another left a review saying: “This app will save lives from domestic abuse.”

The app has been receiving mixed reviews on social media, with some men complaining that posts may be defamatory.

“A lot of bitter ex’s will be lying or hating,” commented one user.

Another concerned user said: “Not that bad of an idea, but I already see so many false accusations on there.”

However, women have defended the app, with one Instagram user stating: “The desperation of the guys who treat women badly here in the comments is hilarious.”

“This is so we don’t get murdered. Hope this helps,” wrote another.

Tea isn’t currently available in the UK or Ireland.

