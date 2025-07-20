New $250 fee introduced for tourists entering the US

All those heading to the states may want to check this out…

Tourists heading to the US will have to pay over $250 (£186.40) to enter the country.

If you’re heading to the states anytime after September 30, you may want to add a few extra pounds to the savings…

From then on, visitors with nonimmigrant visas may have to pay a ‘visa integrity fee’.

This is due to a provision introduced by the Trump administration’s recent One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Details around the provision are far from plentiful, resulting in what a spokesperson from US Travel Association has called ‘significant challenges and unanswered questions regarding implementation,’ per CNBC Travel.

While the ins and outs aren’t fully clarified, here’s what we do know:

How much is the visa integrity fee?

The fee has been set at at least $250 from September 30, but according to the provision, the secretary of Homeland Security has the right to set the fee higher.

The fee is expected to be adjusted for inflation.

Who is required to pay the fee?

The fee applies to all visitors who must obtain nonimmigrant visas.

This extends to tourists, business travellers and international students.

However, some visitors, including those from Australia, Japan and many European countries, may not need visas to enter the US under the Visa Waiver Program.

When do tourists pay the fee?

Travellers must pay the fee when they are issued their visa.

Is this fee a replacement for other visa fees?

No, the visa integrity fee is an addition to other visa charges.

Steven A Brown, a partner at the Houston-based immigration law firm Reddy Neumann Brown PC, explained on his website: “For example, an H-1B worker already paying a $205 application fee may now expect to pay a total of $455 once this fee is in place.”

Additionally, travellers who require a Form I-94 must pay the fee on top of this charge which the bill has increased from $6 (£4.47) to $24 (£17.89).

Will travellers be reimbursed?

Yes, tourists are expected to be reimbursed for the fee when their visa expires as long as they comply with the conditions of their visa.

Conditions in the provision include ‘not accept[ing] unauthorized employment’ and not overstaying the visa validity date by more than five days.

The unknowns

According to Brown, the fee has not yet been implemented, and it is unknown when it will come into play.

“I believe it would need a regulation, or at least a notice in the Federal Register, regarding implementation on collection,” he said.

While the bill comes into action in the next fiscal season (post September 30), it is unsure when the fee will come into play.

Why has the fee been introduced?

Speaking to CNBC, a spokeperson for the Department of Homeland Security said: “President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill provides the necessary policies and resources to restore integrity in our nation’s immigration system.”

How will the fee effect travellers?

The fee will most likely effect B-visa travellers, leisure and business travellers and international students.

Brown revealed: “For B visa holders, they may not want to add an additional $250 per person to their trip costs.”

The new fee, as well as the F-I94 increase comes as the US is set to host an array of events in 2026 including the ‘America 250’ celebration and parts of the FIFA World Cup.

US Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman spoke ahead of One Big Beautiful Bill’s passing and praised the its contributions to US infrastructure, air traffic control and border security.

“The smart investments in the travel process make foolish new fees on foreign visitors and reductions to Brand USA, America’s promotion arm, that much harder to swallow.”