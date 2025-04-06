Search icon

News

06th Apr 2025

Netflix star Manuel Masalva ‘fighting for his life’ in coma

Ava Keady

The 43-year-old contracted a bacterial infection.

Netflix star Manuel Masalva is fighting for his life in a coma.

The 43-year-old, who is best known for playing the role of Ramon Arellano Felix in Netflix series Narcos: Mexico is fighting for his life after contracting a bacterial infection.

Close friend and fellow actor Mario Morán, shared the worrying news on April 3 in an emotional TikTok video.

“My brother is fighting for his life far away from home,” said Morán.

“He fell victim to a very aggressive virus.

@mariomoran_

GRACIAS POR DONAR Y AYUDARNOS A SALIR DE ESTO… https://www.gofundme.com/f/manuel-masalva-necesita-tu-ayuda

♬ Slow, sentimental and sad piano music.(1233585) – Art Music Style

“This led him to an induced coma. As of today, his situation remains delicate.”

The news has seen fans and friends of Masalva come together to share their support.

Morán also launched a GoFundMe campaign for Masalva, to help cover his medical costs.

He urged anyone who can help to chip in.

“The medical costs are enormous, and in a country where everything is more difficult, any help, no matter how small, can make the difference in this very difficult moment,” he said.

“If you can contribute, we thank you with our entire hearts.”

On Thursday, April 2, the page was updated to say: “Manu remains in critical condition; the bacteria has already been detected. He’s on antibiotics, and we’re waiting for him to begin to improve.”

Masalva’s family thanked supporters for their generosity: “Many thanks to everyone who has donated so far; your generosity and support are crucial during this difficult time for Manuel and his loved ones.

“We deeply appreciate the generosity of acquaintances, friends, and family.

“Thank you for continuing to share this campaign on your social media so we can reach more people who can help. Together, we can make a huge difference for Manuel and provide him with the strength and support he needs to recover.”

As of Friday, April 4, the GoFundMe page exceeded its original $50,000 goal, proving the support and love fans have for the Mexican actor.

Quotations are translated from Spanish.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Doctor says never take paracetamol to treat a hangover and reveals what to take instead

Alcohol

Doctor says never take paracetamol to treat a hangover and reveals what to take instead

By Charlie Herbert

Obama issues blunt 8-word statement following Trump’s introduction of tariffs

Obama issues blunt 8-word statement following Trump’s introduction of tariffs

By Ava Keady

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

Awkward

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Influencer Hailey Okula dies aged 33

sensitive

Influencer Hailey Okula dies aged 33

By Ava Keady

Tom Hanks’ daughter says her childhood was ‘filled with violence’

Tom Hanks’ daughter says her childhood was ‘filled with violence’

By Ava Keady

Brits urged to prepare 72-hour survival kit amid fears of Russian sabotage

Russia

Brits urged to prepare 72-hour survival kit amid fears of Russian sabotage

By Nina McLaughlin

MP Dan Norris arrested on suspicion of child sex offences and rape

Dan Norris

MP Dan Norris arrested on suspicion of child sex offences and rape

By Nina McLaughlin

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

Elton John

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

By Sean Crosbie

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

Barack Obama

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

By Sean Crosbie

Keanu Reeves reveals he’s been married to Winona Ryder for over 30 years

Bram Stoker

Keanu Reeves reveals he’s been married to Winona Ryder for over 30 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

Afterlife

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

By JOE

An absolutely star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

Bruce Willis

An absolutely star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By JOE

Influencer Hailey Okula dies aged 33

sensitive

Influencer Hailey Okula dies aged 33

By Ava Keady

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man United host Man City

The Premier League: Follow all of the action as Man United host Man City

By JOE

Tom Hanks’ daughter says her childhood was ‘filled with violence’

Tom Hanks’ daughter says her childhood was ‘filled with violence’

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Brits urged to prepare 72-hour survival kit amid fears of Russian sabotage

Russia

Brits urged to prepare 72-hour survival kit amid fears of Russian sabotage

By Nina McLaughlin

Two Labour MPs denied entry and deported from Israel

Israel

Two Labour MPs denied entry and deported from Israel

By Nina McLaughlin

MP Dan Norris arrested on suspicion of child sex offences and rape

Dan Norris

MP Dan Norris arrested on suspicion of child sex offences and rape

By Nina McLaughlin

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

A Minecraft Movie

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

By Stephen Porzio

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

Elton John

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

By Sean Crosbie

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

Barack Obama

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories