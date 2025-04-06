Netflix star Manuel Masalva ‘fighting for his life’ in coma

The 43-year-old contracted a bacterial infection.

Netflix star Manuel Masalva is fighting for his life in a coma.

The 43-year-old, who is best known for playing the role of Ramon Arellano Felix in Netflix series Narcos: Mexico is fighting for his life after contracting a bacterial infection.

Close friend and fellow actor Mario Morán, shared the worrying news on April 3 in an emotional TikTok video.

“My brother is fighting for his life far away from home,” said Morán.

“He fell victim to a very aggressive virus.

“This led him to an induced coma. As of today, his situation remains delicate.”

The news has seen fans and friends of Masalva come together to share their support.

Morán also launched a GoFundMe campaign for Masalva, to help cover his medical costs.

He urged anyone who can help to chip in.

“The medical costs are enormous, and in a country where everything is more difficult, any help, no matter how small, can make the difference in this very difficult moment,” he said.

“If you can contribute, we thank you with our entire hearts.”

On Thursday, April 2, the page was updated to say: “Manu remains in critical condition; the bacteria has already been detected. He’s on antibiotics, and we’re waiting for him to begin to improve.”

Masalva’s family thanked supporters for their generosity: “Many thanks to everyone who has donated so far; your generosity and support are crucial during this difficult time for Manuel and his loved ones.

“We deeply appreciate the generosity of acquaintances, friends, and family.

“Thank you for continuing to share this campaign on your social media so we can reach more people who can help. Together, we can make a huge difference for Manuel and provide him with the strength and support he needs to recover.”

As of Friday, April 4, the GoFundMe page exceeded its original $50,000 goal, proving the support and love fans have for the Mexican actor.

Quotations are translated from Spanish.