31st Dec 2023

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his

Nina McLaughlin

Neil Patrick Harris has spoken out about his children

The actor welcomed twins with his partner of almost 20 years David Burkta back in 2010 via a surrogate.

Harris, who is known for his roles in How I Met Your Mother, Gone Girl and A Series of Unfortunate Events, to name but a few, first opened up about his decision to not find out which of his twins is biologically his when they were just four years old.

“I have no interest in [finding out]. We are their parents and I love them implicitly,” he said told Barbara Walters at the time.

“We inserted one of my sperm and one of David’s sperm into two eggs with the hope that they would both take, just because we both wanted to be dads biologically,” he said of the process.

“Both [eggs] took, miraculously,” he added.

With Gideon and Harper now being in their teenage years, Harris opened up about how the family is navigating the transition.

“We keep being told that at a certain point, they’re going to hate us,” he joked in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“That hasn’t happened yet. So you know, so far, so good!” 

“They’re good kids. We’ve done a good job. You know, you put the work in and you get it back, you know?” Burtka added.

