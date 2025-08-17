Search icon

17th Aug 2025

Neighbours ‘asked to move out of homes’ as William and Kate move into new house

Erin McLaughlin

The new property is believed to be worth £16 million.

It is believed that two families were asked to leave their homes in order to make way for the Prince and Princess of Wales’s move to their new, not-so-humble, abode.

Later this year, William and Kate are preparing to officially move to an eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The royal pair, along with their three children, are said to be planning to reside in the luxurious property even after William becomes King, per Metro.

In preparation for the royal move, two families have been asked to vacate their cottages next to the 300-year-old mansion in Berkshire earlier this summer, as reported by the Mail on Sunday.

The cottages, which were converted from Forest Lodge’s stables, were rented out by the monarch’s Crown Estate. The now former residents are believed to have been ‘surprised’ at the request to vacate their properties.

It’s understood that there were no eviction notices, however, all of the residents remain in Crown Estate properties, with some tenants having moved to similar or better housing within the Great Park.

One well-connected source reportedly said: “They were told to move out. I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move.  

“They were not expecting it. Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they’re not going to want any Tom, Dick or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there.”

William and Kate (both 43) along with their children George (12), Charlotte (10), and Louis (7) all currently live in Windsor at four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage, which is approximately four miles away from their new home.

The couple and their children have been living in their Windsor cottage for the past three years, which has coincided with quite a tumultuous time for the royal family.

Not only did Queen Elizabeth II die at Balmoral Castle just weeks after they moved in, but the royal family had to deal with both King Charles’s and Kate’s cancer diagnoses in 2024, and the continued split with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since their move to the US.

William and Kate hope the new move will mean a ‘fresh start’ for their family.

It is believed they are paying for the move to the property, understood to be worth £16 million.

Kate Middleton,Prince William,Royal Family

