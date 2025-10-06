Search icon

06th Oct 2025

Nearly 1,000 people stranded on Mount Everest

Nina McLaughlin

Hundreds of hikers are trapped on Mount Everest after a snow storm left them stranded.

They are trapped at an altitude of 16,000ft

Hundreds of hikers are trapped on Mount Everest after a snow storm left them stranded.

A rescue operation has been launched, with locals and rescue teams clearing blocked roads to allow for access.

So far, 350 people have been led to safety according to Chinese Central Television (CCTV)., but hundreds more are still trapped.

An estimated 1,000 people were stranded after the mountain was hit with an unusual amount of snow and rain on Friday and Saturday.

October is a peak season for climbing in the Himalayas, as skies are usually clear.

However, Chen Geshuang, who was stuck on the mountain before reaching the village of Qudang, said “the weather this year is not normal”.

“It was so wet and cold in the mountains, and hypothermia was a real risk,” she told the BBC.

“The guide said he had never encountered such weather in October. And it happened all too suddenly.”

At least 47 people have died in Nepal due to flash floods and landslides caused by the heavy rainfall.

Chen said that her group were all experienced hikers, “but this blizzard was still extremely difficult to deal with.”

She added: “I was so lucky to get out.”

“Many people come here to hike during the Golden Week, but this year’s snow was exceptional,” Chen continued.

China is in the middle of its week-long National Day celebration, known as Golden Week. It is a time when tourism peaks, and therefore many hikers made their way to the remote Karma Valley hiking trail.

Topics:

China,Mount Everest,Mountain,Snow

