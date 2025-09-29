Search icon

29th Sep 2025

NATO to consider shooting down Russian jets

Nina McLaughlin

They are considering a change in approach

NATO are considering changing their rules of engagement for its eastern flank to make it easier to shoot down Russian drones, per a senior official.

Russian drones and jets have increasingly violated NATO airspace, with Poland, Estonia and Romania all reporting violations.

Over the weekend, further suspicious drone sightings were noted near Karup airbase in Denmark and Vilnius Airport in Lithuania.

Karlskrona naval base in Sweden and the Orland air base in Norway also noted sightings.

In response, NATO has said they are upping their vigilance around the Baltic Sea, but some of the countries on the frontlines are appealing for further measures to be taken.

President Rinkevics of Latvia says it’s time for the alliance’s “air policing” mission to be upgraded to “air defence”, according to The Times.

“We currently rely only on the air policing mission,”  he told ERR, an Estonian broadcaster. “We need a shift in approach from air policing to an actual air defence mission.”

The shift in approach would not only include stationing more air defence systems in the region, but also being more assertive in the rules of engagement.

Currently, NATO jets are to escort Russian jets outside of airspace if they are deemed an unmistakable military threat.

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, who is the chairman of NATO’s military committee said moving from air policing to air defence was “an option”.

“Considering that these [incursions] are pretty recent events, all of them are still [under] investigation, and of course we still need a fundamental point, which is attribution, I would say it is still premature,” he said.

“[Air defence] could be an option, depending on what will be the final assessment on what is being investigated right now. I would say that this could be one of the options but not the [only] option.”

