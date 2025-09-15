Search icon

News

15th Sep 2025

NATO boss issues chilling warning as official says Russia ‘could strike London or Paris’ next

JOE

‘We are staring into the abyss of a Third World War’

Fears for World War III have increased as NATO has been warned that Putin might target a major Western European city next.

A NATO boss has issued a chilling warning as it’s been told Russia ‘could strike London’.

These warnings come as tensions with Russia escalate, especially following the incident in Poland just last week, when Russian drones launched into Polish airspace.

Russia had previously claimed it had not planned to target territory in the country. In addition, NATO jets shot the drones down in what is now deemed the first defensive action of its kind since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ukraine’s UN representative, Andriy Melnyk, has suggested that the Kremlin’s next target could hit a little closer to home.

If that’s not alarming enough, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has reiterated the message.

Rutte explained that Russia’s missiles travel at five times the speed of sound, meaning they could hit the UK around five to 10 minutes longer than it would take to reach Tallinn (Estonia) or Vilnius (Lithuania).

“Of course, the problem is, this is about the eastern flank, because here is a direct threat to the eastern flank from, for example, drones or whatever, could threaten our Allies on the eastern flank,” he continued.

“But more generally speaking, you know, I don’t like that whole eastern flank thinking, because it gives the impression that if I live in Madrid or in London, I am safer than when I live in Tallinn.”

He goes on to add: “So, in that sense, let’s agree that within this Alliance of 32 countries, we all live on the eastern flank.”

Along the same lines as Rutte’s warning, Melnyk warned that if Russia remains ‘without a decisive response’ from NATO, the nation ‘will not stop at Poland’.

“Tomorrow it could be drones or even missiles that fall on Berlin, Paris or London,” he said, per the Express.

He also alluded to the US becoming a potential target, as he said: “And the next day something could even ‘accidentally’ fly across the Atlantic. Russia is not mocking this council. It is spitting in your face.”

He concluded: “We are staring into the abyss of a Third World War.”

Topics:

Drones,Mark Rutte,NATO,Russia

RELATED ARTICLES

NATO is at war with Russia, Kremlin says

NATO

NATO is at war with Russia, Kremlin says

By Harry Warner

Kremlin responds after Poland shoots down Russian drones and triggers Nato Article 4

Drones

Kremlin responds after Poland shoots down Russian drones and triggers Nato Article 4

By Harry Warner

Poland shoots down Russian drones that ‘repeatedly violated’ its airspace

NATO

Poland shoots down Russian drones that ‘repeatedly violated’ its airspace

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

News presenter apologises after saying mentally ill homeless people should be ‘killed’

Brian Kilmeade

News presenter apologises after saying mentally ill homeless people should be ‘killed’

By JOE

Busted star quits tour in shock statement day before first gig

Busted

Busted star quits tour in shock statement day before first gig

By Kat O'Connor

Ricky Hatton’s family release heartbreaking statement after boxing legend’s death

News

Ricky Hatton’s family release heartbreaking statement after boxing legend’s death

By Nina McLaughlin

Christian Brueckner’s former associate ‘100% sure’ he kidnapped Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann

Christian Brueckner’s former associate ‘100% sure’ he kidnapped Madeleine McCann

By Erin McLaughlin

Strictly stars Dianne Bushwell and Joe Sugg reveal they’re expecting first child

Baby

Strictly stars Dianne Bushwell and Joe Sugg reveal they’re expecting first child

By Erin McLaughlin

UK and France ‘one in, one out’ migrant return scheme set to start today

Channel

UK and France ‘one in, one out’ migrant return scheme set to start today

By JOE

Lewis Capaldi ticket prices confirmed for his BST Hyde Park show

Affiliate

Lewis Capaldi ticket prices confirmed for his BST Hyde Park show

By Jonny Yates

News presenter apologises after saying mentally ill homeless people should be ‘killed’

Brian Kilmeade

News presenter apologises after saying mentally ill homeless people should be ‘killed’

By JOE

Busted star quits tour in shock statement day before first gig

Busted

Busted star quits tour in shock statement day before first gig

By Kat O'Connor

Shoppers find clever ‘space saving’ hack that’s ideal for drying clothes

Affiliate

Shoppers find clever ‘space saving’ hack that’s ideal for drying clothes

By Jonny Yates

Who is favourite to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United?

Who is favourite to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United?

By JOE

Ricky Hatton’s family release heartbreaking statement after boxing legend’s death

News

Ricky Hatton’s family release heartbreaking statement after boxing legend’s death

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Christian Brueckner’s former associate ‘100% sure’ he kidnapped Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann

Christian Brueckner’s former associate ‘100% sure’ he kidnapped Madeleine McCann

By Erin McLaughlin

Amazon’s ‘excellent’ Android tablet given huge 50% discount in limited-time deal

Affiliate

Amazon’s ‘excellent’ Android tablet given huge 50% discount in limited-time deal

By Jonny Yates

Strictly stars Dianne Bushwell and Joe Sugg reveal they’re expecting first child

Baby

Strictly stars Dianne Bushwell and Joe Sugg reveal they’re expecting first child

By Erin McLaughlin

UK and France ‘one in, one out’ migrant return scheme set to start today

Channel

UK and France ‘one in, one out’ migrant return scheme set to start today

By JOE

Nigel Farage admits breaking parliamentary rules

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage admits breaking parliamentary rules

By Charlie Herbert

Ricky Hatton’s former trainer leaves heartbreaking apology outside boxer’s home

News

Ricky Hatton’s former trainer leaves heartbreaking apology outside boxer’s home

By Harry Warner

Load more stories