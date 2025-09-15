NATO boss issues chilling warning as official says Russia ‘could strike London or Paris’ next

‘We are staring into the abyss of a Third World War’

Fears for World War III have increased as NATO has been warned that Putin might target a major Western European city next.

A NATO boss has issued a chilling warning as it’s been told Russia ‘could strike London’.

These warnings come as tensions with Russia escalate, especially following the incident in Poland just last week, when Russian drones launched into Polish airspace.

Russia had previously claimed it had not planned to target territory in the country. In addition, NATO jets shot the drones down in what is now deemed the first defensive action of its kind since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ukraine’s UN representative, Andriy Melnyk, has suggested that the Kremlin’s next target could hit a little closer to home.

If that’s not alarming enough, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has reiterated the message.

Rutte explained that Russia’s missiles travel at five times the speed of sound, meaning they could hit the UK around five to 10 minutes longer than it would take to reach Tallinn (Estonia) or Vilnius (Lithuania).

“Of course, the problem is, this is about the eastern flank, because here is a direct threat to the eastern flank from, for example, drones or whatever, could threaten our Allies on the eastern flank,” he continued.

“But more generally speaking, you know, I don’t like that whole eastern flank thinking, because it gives the impression that if I live in Madrid or in London, I am safer than when I live in Tallinn.”

He goes on to add: “So, in that sense, let’s agree that within this Alliance of 32 countries, we all live on the eastern flank.”

Along the same lines as Rutte’s warning, Melnyk warned that if Russia remains ‘without a decisive response’ from NATO, the nation ‘will not stop at Poland’.

“Tomorrow it could be drones or even missiles that fall on Berlin, Paris or London,” he said, per the Express.

He also alluded to the US becoming a potential target, as he said: “And the next day something could even ‘accidentally’ fly across the Atlantic. Russia is not mocking this council. It is spitting in your face.”

He concluded: “We are staring into the abyss of a Third World War.”