Search icon

News

11th Sep 2025

Nasa find best signs of life on Mars yet

Ava Keady

The unusual rocks could show evidence of past life on the planet.

Is there really life on Mars? ‘Leopard-spot’ rocks could be the biggest clue yet.

Unusual rocks discovered on the Red Planet may show evidence of past life on the planet.

The mudstones were found in a dusty riverbed by NASA’s Perseverance Rover and were dotted with intriguing markings nicknamed ‘leopard spots’ and ‘poppy seeds’.

Scientists are of the opinion that these features contain minerals produced by chemical reactions associated with ancient Martian microbes.

While it’s quite possible the natural geological processes produced such minerals, at a press conference NASA said the features could be the clearest signs of life yet.

The findings are even substantial enough to meet NASA’s criteria for what it calls ‘potential biosignatures’, meaning they will be further investigated to determine their biological origin.

Planetary scientist from Imperial College London and author of a study published in the journal nature, Professor Sanjeev Gupta, stated: “We’ve not had something like this before, so I think that’s the big deal.”

“We have found features in the rocks that if you saw them on Earth could be explained by biology – by microbial process. So we’re not saying that we found life, but we’re saying that it really gives us something to chase.”

Additionally, speaking at the conference, Nasa’s Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, Dr Nicola Fox stated: “It’s like seeing a leftover fossil. Maybe it was a leftover meal, maybe that meal’s been excreted and that’s what we’re seeing here.”

The only way to fully confirm if the minerals were microbe made would be to bring them to Earth for analysis.

NASA and ESA have both proposed the return mission; however, its future looks uncertain.

This comes as the budget allocated to the US Space Agency is facing huge cuts in President Trump’s 2026 budget, with a sample return mission being one of those facing cancellation.

While a decision around testing is being debated, scientists are desperate to get hands on the rocks.

“We need to see these samples back on Earth,” added Professor Gupta.

“I think for true confidence, most scientists would want to see and examine these rocks on Earth – this is one of our high priority samples to return.”

Topics:

Mars,Nasa

RELATED ARTICLES

Man-made structure is so huge it’s actually slowing the Earth down, NASA says

China

Man-made structure is so huge it’s actually slowing the Earth down, NASA says

By Sean Crosbie

Astronaut shares image of mysterious ‘blue jet-sprite’ seen from ISS

International Space Station

Astronaut shares image of mysterious ‘blue jet-sprite’ seen from ISS

By Sean Crosbie

Terrifying effects 286 days in space has on the human body as stranded astronauts return home

Nasa

Terrifying effects 286 days in space has on the human body as stranded astronauts return home

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Chelsea learn punishment after being handed 74 charges from the FA

Football

Chelsea learn punishment after being handed 74 charges from the FA

By Sammi Minion

Brenda Song reveals why she’s still not married to Macaulay Culkin

brenda song

Brenda Song reveals why she’s still not married to Macaulay Culkin

By JOE

Bullets used to assassinate Charlie Kirk reportedly carried engravings

America

Bullets used to assassinate Charlie Kirk reportedly carried engravings

By Harry Warner

Rare footage of 9/11 attack recirculates online on anniversary

Rare footage of 9/11 attack recirculates online on anniversary

By Joseph Loftus

Video shows suspected shooter on roof as Charlie Kirk assassinated

America

Video shows suspected shooter on roof as Charlie Kirk assassinated

By Harry Warner

Married At First Sight star Lachlan Rofe has died

Australia

Married At First Sight star Lachlan Rofe has died

By Ava Keady

Fury tips Canelo, but most fans backing Crawford – the actual odds might surprise you

Fury tips Canelo, but most fans backing Crawford – the actual odds might surprise you

By SportsJOE

Chelsea learn punishment after being handed 74 charges from the FA

Football

Chelsea learn punishment after being handed 74 charges from the FA

By Sammi Minion

Brenda Song reveals why she’s still not married to Macaulay Culkin

brenda song

Brenda Song reveals why she’s still not married to Macaulay Culkin

By JOE

Bullets used to assassinate Charlie Kirk reportedly carried engravings

America

Bullets used to assassinate Charlie Kirk reportedly carried engravings

By Harry Warner

Rare footage of 9/11 attack recirculates online on anniversary

Rare footage of 9/11 attack recirculates online on anniversary

By Joseph Loftus

The FootballJOE Quiz #43: Connections

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #43: Connections

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Video shows suspected shooter on roof as Charlie Kirk assassinated

America

Video shows suspected shooter on roof as Charlie Kirk assassinated

By Harry Warner

‘Lifesaving’ gadget heats your hands in seconds – and doubles as a phone charger

Affiliate

‘Lifesaving’ gadget heats your hands in seconds – and doubles as a phone charger

By Jonny Yates

Married At First Sight star Lachlan Rofe has died

Australia

Married At First Sight star Lachlan Rofe has died

By Ava Keady

Chelsea release statement after club hit with major 74 charges by the FA

Chelsea

Chelsea release statement after club hit with major 74 charges by the FA

By Sammi Minion

TV analyst fired for comments made on live TV after Charlie Kirk’s death

charlie kirk

TV analyst fired for comments made on live TV after Charlie Kirk’s death

By Sammi Minion

Chelsea hit with major 74 charges by the FA

Chelsea

Chelsea hit with major 74 charges by the FA

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories