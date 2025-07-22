Search icon

22nd Jul 2025

Music festival in Ibiza suspended after death of British ice hockey player

Sammi Minion

He is the second British man to pass away in Ibiza this month

A hotel in Ibiza, who had been scheduled to host a music festival this week, have cancelled its events after the deaths of two British men. 

The Ibiza Rocks hotel have said they are deeply shocked by the deaths of the two men — who were both aged less than 30 —  and have decided to pause their upcoming events due to the “the seriousness of the situation and out of respect for those involved.”

A 19-year-old man named Gary Kelly died after he fell from a balcony at the Ibiza Rocks hotel last night, in an incident Spanish police are describing as accidental. 

26-year-old Evan Smith also passed away earlier this month. 

The hotel’s statement also said: “The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority.”

19-year-old Kelly was a talented ice hockey player and played for Dundee Stars in Scotland. 

His club have now paid tribute to their player, saying: “Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken to hear this tragic news.”

“His loss will impact many in the ice hockey community and beyond. He will be sadly missed.”

The festival have not yet confirmed which of the events have been postponed or cancelled but will be in touch with guests in the coming days. 

Based in Ibiza’s San Antonio, the festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and is known for hosting big names like Craig David.

Ibiza,Ice Hockey,sensitive,UK

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, weeks after farewell show

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, weeks after farewell show

By JOE

Donald Trump told to ‘go f*** yourself’ live on TV by presenter

News

Donald Trump told to ‘go f*** yourself’ live on TV by presenter

By Sammi Minion

State pension age could rise to 74 as warning issued

government

State pension age could rise to 74 as warning issued

By Harry Warner

Sir Tom Jones issues sad health update as he cancels concert hours before he’s due on stage

Singer

Sir Tom Jones issues sad health update as he cancels concert hours before he’s due on stage

By Ava Keady

Company offers staff half-hour masturbation breaks to boost productivity

masturbation

Company offers staff half-hour masturbation breaks to boost productivity

By JOE

Woman who filmed CEO kiss cam at Coldplay concert reveals how much she’s made from clip

Coldplay

Woman who filmed CEO kiss cam at Coldplay concert reveals how much she’s made from clip

By Harry Warner

