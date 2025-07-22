Music festival in Ibiza suspended after death of British ice hockey player

He is the second British man to pass away in Ibiza this month

A hotel in Ibiza, who had been scheduled to host a music festival this week, have cancelled its events after the deaths of two British men.

The Ibiza Rocks hotel have said they are deeply shocked by the deaths of the two men — who were both aged less than 30 — and have decided to pause their upcoming events due to the “the seriousness of the situation and out of respect for those involved.”

A 19-year-old man named Gary Kelly died after he fell from a balcony at the Ibiza Rocks hotel last night, in an incident Spanish police are describing as accidental.

26-year-old Evan Smith also passed away earlier this month.

The hotel’s statement also said: “The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority.”

The Dundee Stars are truly devastated to learn that Gary Kelly has tragically passed

away.



We send our thoughts and condolences to Gary’s family, partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.



19-year-old Kelly was a talented ice hockey player and played for Dundee Stars in Scotland.

His club have now paid tribute to their player, saying: “Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken to hear this tragic news.”

“His loss will impact many in the ice hockey community and beyond. He will be sadly missed.”

The festival have not yet confirmed which of the events have been postponed or cancelled but will be in touch with guests in the coming days.

Based in Ibiza’s San Antonio, the festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and is known for hosting big names like Craig David.