British mum starves herself to death to protect children from seeing her die of ‘worst possible disease’

“Imagine seeing your children crying and upset and not be able to hug them and wipe their tears away.”

A mum made the heartbreaking choice to starve herself to death to save her children from witnessing the effects of her terminal illness.

Emma Bray, 42, from Barnstaple was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) two years ago.

MND is a group of neurological disorders that lead to the destruction of the motor neurons, which control muscle movement for activities like walking, breathing, speaking and swallowing.

Bray opened up to The Mirror about her diagnosis of the ‘worst disease possible’.

“I’ve had four different health professionals tell me I’ve got the worst disease possible,” she explained.

“I now feel I am at the stage where my quality of life is very affected, I can no longer use any of my limbs. My talking is severely affected, and I struggle to eat, and it’s getting harder to breathe. I am only really comfortable in bed, and social visits are exhausting.”

“I have carers multiple times a day, can’t be left alone overnight and can no longer do any basic tasks,” she continued.

“I can’t scratch an itch, push up my glasses, or move a bed sheet if I am too hot or cold. I feel like I am losing the essence of me. I am still so loved, but I can’t be myself, and I see that grief on everyone’s faces.”

Bray was an active campaigner for the Assisted Dying Bill, which would see terminally ill adults to be given the choice for medical aid in dying.

“Imagine seeing your children crying and upset and not be able to hug them or curl up in bed and wipe their tears away,” she told the outlet.

“This is hands down the thing I hate the most about motor neurone disease. It’s taken my children’s mum from them little by little.”

Bray chose to end her life by “voluntarily stopping eating or drinking”, a practice which is known as VSED.

“VSED is not an easy death, but with the current law in England, this is the only way I can have control over my death,” Bray explained.

“I want to protect my children from seeing me choke and struggle to breathe.

“I don’t want to die, but I am going to and have come to terms with my impending death, and I know I want to die surrounded by loved ones, music and laughter, not in an emergency way after further decline.”

She continued: “My last bit of parenting I can do is to limit the suffering and trauma they have to witness.

“I made a promise to myself that I wanted to wait to see my daughter finish high school and my son grow up a little so I can picture the man he will become.”

On Monday (July 14), Bray’s death was announced via her Instagram account, @stupid_mnd.

“If you are reading this then I’ve finished my final spin round the sun,” she penned.

“I’ve lived a very good life, surrounded by love, music and laughter and I want this to continue in my memory.

“Rather than shed a tear (or whilst you do) please plant a tree or call a friend, do a random act of kindness or take time to watch a sunset.

“For moments of doubt please ask “what would Emma do?” and run with that probably inappropriate answer. Hug everyone a little tighter and love openly.

“Please surround those who were closest to me with love, time and patience.

“And to quote Frank Turner – Remember you get to dance another day but now you have to dance for one more of us

“Love you , bye.”