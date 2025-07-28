Search icon

28th Jul 2025

Multiple killed in mass shooting in holiday hotspot

At least six people have been killed in a mass shooting in a market in Bangkok

At least six people have been killed after a gunman went on a rampage through a Bangkok food market.

The mass shooting occurred at a popular fresh food market in Thailand’s capital at around 1 pm local time (7 am BST) on Monday, reported by police.

According to local media, the incident occurred at the Or Tor Kor market in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, a popular food market among tourists.

The offender, a 61-year-old man named Mr.Noi, took his own life shortly after the attack.

Noi can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and cream shorts along with a camouflage-patterned backpack on his front.

Haunting footage shows the perpetrator holding a handgun in his right hand while storming towards the popular market.

Footage from inside the market shows terrified shoppers screaming and running away as Noi started firing shots.

Following the attack, he reportedly shot himself on a nearby bench.

Worapat Sukthai, a deputy chief of Bangkok’s Bang Sue district where the incident took place, said: “Police are investigating the motive. So far, it’s a mass shooting.”

The police are also not ruling out a possible link to the border clashes Thailand is currently engaging in with Cambodia.

The five people killed in the attack were security guards, police have reported, per the Daily Mail.

