MrBeast finally reveals his net worth after admitting the amount of money in his account

He’s the world’s biggest YouTuber

YouTube’s most popular creator Mr Beast has finally revealed the full extent of his bank account.

The Squid Games In Real Life host has more YouTube subscribers than there are people in the USA, and also owns a series of other successful businesses including the successful MrBeast Burger chain.

The 27-year-old is also known for performing philanthropy-inspired stunts.

In one video, the YouTuber provided sight-restoring surgery to almost 1000 people, and in another he funded the building of over 100 wells across the nations of Cameroon, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Considering the extent and scale of this content, many have assumed that the creator must be a billionaire, however those assumptions have always been pure speculation.

That was until Adin Ross asked Mr Beast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, the question outright, while the two were on a stream.

Ross asked: “Jimmy, are you a billionaire? Be honest,” and Mr Beast replied: “Yeah.”

He added: “What would you say the largest YouTube channel in the world is worth?”

Considering his videos have been watched more than 90 billion times, the news of Mr Beast’s billionaire status should come as a surprise to no-one.