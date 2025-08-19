MP ‘takes own life’ inside Finnish parliament, according to reports

Warning, this article contains mention of suicide.

A Finnish MP has died after reportedly taking their own life inside Finland’s national parliament.

The prime minister, Petteri Orpo confirmed today that a member of his National Coalition parliamentary group had been found dead on the premises.

He did not name the MP.

It came following reports that a politician had taken their own life.

Orpo said: “Some time ago we received truly shocking news from Parliament, our common workplace that one of our colleagues has passed away on Parliament premises.

“This is truly sad news.

“At the same time, we wish strength to his family, loved ones and colleagues. This deeply touches all of us, We really send greetings and strength to everyone.”

He added that political discussions would be suspended in mourning of the MP’s death.

Currently, the Finnish parliament is on summer recess, with MPs due to return on 2 Sept.

Finish media reported that the body of the MP was found at approximately 11am local time.

Subsequently, a large police presence were at the parliament building on early Tuesday afternoon.

Finnish media have not named the MP, but the next of kin has been notified.

Finnish flags were lowered to half-mast in front of the parliament building.

Päivi Räsänen, a Finnish MP, described the incident as “shocking, heartbreaking news about the loss of a colleague.”

She added: “I assume that the sad news will be conveyed to the family before the person is publicly announced. I deeply share the great sorrow of the family and remember them with prayers.”

She told the Ilta Sanomat newspaper: “I believe that this will mark the beginning of autumn in parliament. Despite the political tensions, it is a close-knit working community.”