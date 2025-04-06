MP Dan Norris arrested on suspicion of child sex offences and rape

Labour says they have ‘immediately suspended’ the MP

Labour MP Dan Norris has been arrested on suspicion of rape, child sex offences, child abduction and misconduct in a public office.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed they arrested a man in his 60s on Friday, who has been released on conditional bail.

The MP for North East Somerset and Hanham was elected in the 2024 General Election, beating Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Norris had previously represented Wansdyke from 1997 to 2010, and was junior minister under Gordon Brown and an assistant whip under Tony Blair.

He has also been Mayor of the West of England since 2021, but was due to step down in May due to upcoming elections.

Norris had previously worked as a NSPCC-trained child protection officer, according to the West of England Combined Authority’s website.

Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement: “In December 2024, we received a referral from another police force relating to alleged non-recent child sex offences having been committed against a girl.

“Most of the offences are alleged to have occurred in the 2000s but we’re also investigating an alleged offence of rape from the 2020s.

“An investigation, led by officers within Operation Bluestone, our dedicated rape and serious sexual assault investigation team, remains ongoing and at an early stage.

“The victim is being supported and given access to any specialist help or support she needs.

“A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested on Friday (April 4) on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl (under the Sexual Offences Act 1956), rape (under the Sexual Offences Act 2003), child abduction and misconduct in a public office.

“He’s been released on conditional bail for enquiries to continue.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “Dan Norris MP was immediately suspended by the Labour Party upon being informed of his arrest.

“We cannot comment further while the police investigation is ongoing.”

Norris’ suspension means that he is understood to have had the party whip suspended, meaning he is not able to sit as a Labour MP in the House of Commons.