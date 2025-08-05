Motorist fined £300 for going 59mph on UK motorway

She was caught speeding on the M4

A motorist has been fined more than £300 for driving 59mph on a UK motorway, per Oxford Mail.

Clare Schreiber, of Cleveley Road, Enstone, was driving between junctions 24 and 25 near Newport in Wales when she was caught moving at 59mph.

She was driving a Peugeot 407 down the eastbound carriageway on August 22 last year at the time of the incident.

The court heard that there had been a 50mph restriction in place on the road at the time of Schreiber being caught at 59mph.

She was fined £150, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £60 and costs of £90. She must pay the costs before August 29.

She also received three penalty points on her licence.