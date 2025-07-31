Search icon

31st Jul 2025

Most popular baby names of 2024 have been revealed

Harry Warner

The most popular baby names of 2024 have been revealed as per data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The top three has remained the same from 2023, with the top three spots being held by the same names yet again.

Muhammad, which leapfrogged Noah in 2023 took top spot again, with Noah and Oliver in second and third respectively.

The only change came in the girls’ category where Lily replaced Isla in third place, leaving Olivia to take top spot with Amelia in second.

Both Olivia and Muhammad are mainstays in the top threes, with the former being in top three since 2006 while the latter has been a feature since 2016.

The name does not include variations on the spelling of Muhammad, with both Mohammed and Mohammad making the top 100 list separately in England and Wales as the ONS considers the variations as different names.

Muhammad ranked first, with 5,721 boys being given the name, while Mohammed came in 21st with 1,760 and Mohammad came 53rd with 986.

The list points to an increasing trends of royal names falling out of favour with the British public as George came in sixth, William in 27th, Louis 47th and Charlotte 23rd.

The data set also presented unique names that have been given five or less times.

Boys names included names such as Cuthbert, Crispin, Awesome and Beckham while among the girls there was Orchid, Poem, Sicily and Everest.

Last year’s data saw trends of pop culture names and hyphenated names increase.

Hyphenated names saw a large jump from last year, with a 6,810 increase from the previous year, up to 19,140.

Both girls and boys categories saw new entries into the top 100, notably with Lilah, Raya and Hazel for the girls and Jax, Enzo and Bodhi among the boys.

The ONS said that pop culture “continues to influence” name choice, with music artist names such as Miley, Rihanna, Kendrick and Elton seeing an increase in 2023.

