Most infamous ever 20 football moments have been revealed

There are some unforgettable moments on here.

Football’s 20 most infamous moments have been named as part of Specsavers’ Best Worst Team, which was inspired by such football faux pas – from missed goals to not hearing the refs whistle – and is now on the lookout for a new team in need of a helping hand to take part.

The research carried out by OnePoll found that 78% of football fans find that these moments are part of what makes the beautiful game what it is, despite sometimese being unfair.

Over a third (35%) prefer football when it is ‘unpredictable and chaotic’, as opposed to a quarter (25%) who’d rather a ‘fair and structured’ contest.

The list includes moments such as Thierry Henry’s handball against Ireland, Frank Lampard’s disallowed goal against Germany and of course, Diego Maradaona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal.

THE 20 MOST NOTORIOUS FOOTBALL MOMENTS EVER:

1.Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal vs England (1986)

66%

2. Luis Suárez biting Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup (2014)

35%

3. David Beckham’s red card for kicking Diego Simeone (1998)

32%

4. Frank Lampard’s disallowed goal vs Germany – despite the ball clearly crossing the line (2010)

30%

5. Brazil’s 7–1 World Cup semi-final defeat at home to Germany (2014)

21%

6. Thierry Henry’s handball vs Ireland in World Cup qualifying (2009)

21%

7. Rivaldo’s fake injury theatrics against Turkey – getting a player sent off by feigning a face injury (2002)

16%

8. Carlos Tevez refusing to come on as a substitute for Manchester City (2011)

11%

9. The Battle of Nuremberg – Portugal vs Netherlands World Cup clash featuring 4 red cards and 16 yellows (2006)

11%

10. The beach ball goal – Darren Bent’s strike for Sunderland deflecting off an inflatable (2009)

11%

11. Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer sent off for fighting each other as Newcastle teammates (2005)

11%

12. Gazza’s dentist chair celebration (1996)

9%

13. The phantom goal scored by Reading against Watford that went through the side netting (2008)

9%

14. Jimmy Glass, a goalkeeper, saves Carlisle from relegation with a 94th minute goal (1999)

7%

15. Rene Higuita’s scorpion kick (1995)

7%

16. Ronnie Rosenthal’s open goal miss for Liverpool (1992)

7%

17. Graham Poll issuing three yellow cards to Josip Šimunić before sending him off (2006)

7%

18. Loris Karius’ double howler in the Champions League final (2018)

6%

19. Robert Green’s goalkeeping howler gifting the USA a goal in the World Cup (2010)

5%

20. Graeme Souness plants a Galatasaray flag on Fenerbahçe’s pitch (1996)

5%