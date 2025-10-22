Morrisons announces ‘end of an era’ change for 497 supermarkets

End of an era.

Morrisons have announced the end of printed labels on shelves.

The chain have announced that people buying groceries will now be met with electronic shelf labels instead.

The move, which is set to kick off early next year, will make Morrisons the first major UK supermarket to implement the technology across their entire estate.

The Mirror reports that this will allow staff to update prices remotely from a computer, removing the need for paper price labels to be replaced whenever a price goes up or down.

VusionGroup will be installing 10.8 million smart ESLs in the supermarkets which will replace the paper labels.

Morrisons group productivity director, Gordon Macpherson, said: “We’re excited to be the first large supermarket group in the UK to introduce digital shelf edge labelling across our entire supermarket estate and look forward to rolling out the technology in 2026.

“This latest investment further underlines our commitment to modernising and digitising our business to deliver an enhanced shopping experience for Morrisons customers.”

Morrisons are also set to close 103 locations across the UK in the latest blow to the nation’s high street.

Cafes closing

Bradford Thornbury

Paisley Falside Road

London Queensbury

Portsmouth

Great Park

Banchory North Deeside Road

Failsworth Poplar Street

Blackburn Railway Road

Leeds Swinnow Road

London Wood Green

Kirkham Poulton Street

Lutterworth Bitteswell Road

Stirchley

Leeds Horsforth

London Erith

Crowborough

Bellshill John Street

Dumbarton Glasgow Road

East Kilbride Lindsayfield

East Kilbride Stewartfield

Glasgow Newlands

Largs Irvine Road

Troon Academy Street

Wishaw Kirk Road

Newcastle UT Cowgate

Northampton Kettering Road

Bromsgrove Buntsford Industrial Park

Solihull Warwick Road

Brecon Free Street

Caernarfon North Road

Hadleigh

London Harrow Hatch End

High Wycombe Temple End

Leighton Buzzard Lake Street

London Stratford

Sidcup Westwood Lane

Welwyn Garden City Black Fan Road

Warminster Weymouth Street

Oxted Station Yard

Reigate Bell Street

BorehamwoodWeybridge Monument Hill

Bathgate

Erskine Bridgewater Shopping Centre

Gorleston Blackwell Road

Connah’s Quay

Mansfield Woodhouse

Elland

Gloucester Metz Way

Watford Ascot Road

Littlehampton Wick

Helensburgh

Florists closing

Aberdeen, King Street

Bradford, Enterprise 5

Canning Town, London

Evesham, Four Pool Estate

Newcastle Under Lyme, Goose Street

Rubery, Bristol Road South

Sheffield, Meadowhead

Sheldon, Birmingham

St Albans, Hatfield Road

St Helens, Boundary Road

Stirchley, Birmingham

Sunderland, Doxford Park

Swinton, Swinton Hall Road

Market Kitchens closing

Aberdeen, King Street

Basingstoke, Thorneycroft

Brentford, Waterside

Camden Town, London

Canning Town, London

Cheltenham, Up Hatherley

Eccles, Irwell Place, Greater Manchester

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Gravesend, Coldharbour Road

Kirkby, Merseyside

Leeds, Kirkstall

Lincoln, Triton Road

Little Clacton, Centenary Way

Milton Keynes, Westcroft

Nottingham, Netherfield

Stoke, Festival Park

Tynemouth, Preston Grange, North Shields

Verwood, Dorset

Pharmacies closing

Birmingham, Small Heath

Blackburn, Railway Road

Bradford, Victoria

London, Wood Green

Morrisons Daily Stores that have already closed

Gorleston, Lowestoft Road, Norfolk – April 16

Peebles, 3-5 Old Town, Scottish Borders – April 16

Shenfield, 214 Hutton Road, Essex – April 16

Poole, Waterloo Estate, Dorset – April 16

Tonbridge, Higham Lane Estate, Kent – April 16

Romsey, The Cornmarket, Hampshire – April 16

Stewarton, Lainshaw Street, East Ayrshire, Scotland – April 16

Selsdon, Featherbed Lane, Greater London – April 16

Great Barr, Queslett Road, West Midlands – April 16

Whichham, Oakfield Road, Tyne & Wear – April 16

Worle, Queensway, Somerset – April 16

Goring-By-Sea, Strand Parade, West Sussex – April 16

Woking, Westfield Road, Surrey – April 16

Wokingham, 40 Peach Street, Berkshire – April 16

Exeter, 51 Sidwell Street, Devon – April 16

Bath, Moorland Road, Somerset – April 16

Haxby, 19 The Village, North Yorkshire – May 14

Rami Baitiéh, Morrisons chief executive says the closures were a ‘necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate Morrisons and enable us to focus our investment into the areas that customers really value and that can play a full part in our growth’.

He said: “Morrisons Cafés are rightly famous for their great quality well-priced food, their place in the local community and their appealing mix of traditional favourites alongside exciting new dishes.

“In most locations the Morrisons Café has a bright future, but a minority have specific local challenges and in those locations, regrettably, closure and re-allocation of the space is the only sensible option.”