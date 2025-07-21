Search icon

21st Jul 2025

More than 100 arrested for protesting against proscription of Palestine Action

Ava Keady

Demonstrations took place in several UK cities.

More than 100 people have been arrested for protesting against the proscription of Palestine Action.

This past Saturday, July 19, pro-Palestinian demonstrations took place in several UK cities, including London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Bristol and Truro.

Protesters in each city held placards which read: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

Met Police revealed that 55 people were arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences at the largest of the protests in Westminster.

Elsewhere in London, arrests were made near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament Square.

Over 20 police vans attended the scene, swiftly arresting anyone holding the placards.

Some were voluntarily led away by police, while others had to be carried.

In Bristol, Avon and Somerset Police revealed 17 people were arrested under the Terrorism Act.

They added that an additional three people were invited to attend a voluntary interview at a future date.

Furthermore, Cornwall Police said two men and six women were arrested for terrorism offences as protesters gathered near Truro Cathedral.

The force explained that approximately 30 people were involved in a peaceful demonstration organised by Defend Our Juries who revealed that one of those arrested was an 81-year-old former magistrate.

16 people were arrested by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation, all of whom remain in custody for questioning.

In Edinburgh, Police Scotland said they attended the protest after receiving images of people holding placards in support of Palestine Action.

However, a police spokesperson said no arrests were made, as the protesters had dispersed by the time officers arrived.

These demonstrations came ahead of today’s High Court hearing at which Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori will ask for permission to challenge the group’s ban.

MPs took action against the group after activists broke into RAF Brize Norton last month.

Two Voyager aircraft were sprayed with red paint, as well as £7 million worth of damage being done at the base.

Palestine Action took responsibility for the incident.

Four people have been remanded in custody and charged with conspiracy to commit criminal damage as well as conspiracy to enter a prohibited place knowingly for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the UK.

Gaza,Palestine Action,Protests

