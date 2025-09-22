More than half of Brits want Keir Starmer to resign

A recent poll shows that over half of the public wants Keir Starmer to resign

A recent poll suggests that more than half of Brits say they believe that Sir Keir Starmer should resign as Prime Minister.

Research at Opinium has found that 54% of the public want the Labour leader to resign from his post in No.10, compared to just 24% who want him as PM, and 21% who don’t know.

This percentage is even higher than the 45% who wanted Rishi Sunak to resign in April 2024.

🚨Latest Opinium @ObserverUK polling 🚨



Over half the public (53%) now want Keir Starmer to resign as PM.



This is higher than the 45% who wanted Rishi Sunak to quit in April 2024. pic.twitter.com/9cPI6Dx1x7 — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) September 20, 2025

These findings, which were published in the Observer, follow some major challenges Starmer has faced.

It comes as Angela Rayner was forced to resign for not paying enough stamp duty, No.10′s director of strategy, Paul Ovenden, quit over unearthed messages he sent regarding Dianne Abbott, and US ambassador Peter Mandelson was let go due to his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, the Tories are calling for the Electoral Commission as well as the police to investigate Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney.

The Conservatives question the manner in which political donations were handled by Labour Together, the campaign group that McSweeney was previously the director of.

Labour Together has already been fined before by the Electoral Commission in 2021 over its handling of donations, however, the Conservatives believe these leaked emails show McSweeney had been wanting to mislead the watchdog, per the Huffington Post.

Even though Deputy PM David Lammy has called it “muckraking” by the Tories, this series of events has thrown increasingly more doubt over Starmer’s judgement.