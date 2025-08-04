Search icon

04th Aug 2025

Monster 22-inch rat ‘bigger than a cat’ discovered in UK home

Sammi Minion

It’s one of biggest ever found in the UK

A 22-inch rat has been discovered in a home in North Yorkshire, prompting fears from locals of an infestation in the area.

The rat was uncovered by a pest controller who had been called to the property in Normanby, near Middlesbrough. 

It is said to be one of the biggest ever found on British shores. 

Councillors for the area are saying that the presence of the giant rodent is a sign they have a problem with poor waste disposal that is now spiralling out of control. 

David Taylor and Stephen Martin, who are councillors for Eston Ward, posted a joint statement to Facebook, saying: “It’s almost the size of a small cat. And it’s not a one-off.

“This situation should never have been allowed to get this bad. There’s no doubt plenty of blame to go around, but what matters now is what we do next to stop it getting worse.

“That’s why, alongside Normanby Councillors we’re calling for two urgent actions: 1. A borough-wide vermin survey to identify hotspots, followed by a proper treatment plan; 2. An immediate, intensive response in Eston, Normanby, and the wider area to bring this outbreak under control.” 

The rodent uncovered in Normanby belongs to the ‘brown rat’ species.

Also known as sewer rats, the rodents are common around towns and cities and dig their own burrows.

North Yorkshire,Rat,UK

