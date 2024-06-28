Search icon

28th Jun 2024

Moment man who planned to kidnap Holly Willoughby was arrested

Ryan Price

The 37-year-old revealed his sinister plan to an undercover police officer.

Essex Police have released footage of the moment they entered the home of Gavin Plumb, and arrested him for plotting to kidnap and rape Holly Willoughby.

In footage played at Chelmsford Crown Court, police are seen smashing through the front door of his home in Harlow, Essex, on 4 October last year.

Plumb can be seen standing in the doorway of his bedroom, before an officer explains he is being arrested over an alleged conspiracy to kidnap the former This Morning host, and places him in handcuffs.

He can be heard asking police: “What the hell is going on?” He then says: “I’m not gonna lie. She is a fantasy of mine. She’s a fantasy of a lot of guys I expect.”

Plumb was caught after he revealed the plan to an undercover US police officer. He had millions of pictures on his phone of female celebrities, and had a number of incriminating Google searches to his name including ‘how to meet people who plan to kidnap celebrities?’.

During the trial, which is currently taking place, the jury was shown text message threads between Plumb and a man called Marc, who is believed to be in Ireland.

Marc told Plumb that he had been sent to prison for stalking, and fantasised about raping television personalities.

The court read graphic exchanges between the two men, including Plumb’s wish to attack Willoughby:“I’ve wanted this for years. I’m going to be living out my ultimate fantasy,” Sky News reports.

Continuing, he said “I’m actually looking forward to doing it. I’m at the point where I don’t care about the risks or consequences.”

Plumb has previous convictions for attempted kidnapping and allegedly tried to recruit other men to carry out the attack on Willoughby.

Police found two bottles of liquid – believed to be chloroform – alongside items including handcuffs, rope, shackles and cable ties, at Plumb’s home.

Giving evidence for the first time earlier today, Plumb told the jury he spent his life online engaging in “wholesome chat” but also fantasised about having sex with celebrities, including Willoughby, whom he had seen on daytime TV after he became housebound, having gained weight and reaching 35.5 stone.

“She was my celebrity crush,” said Plumb, who sat down in a chair to give his evidence, wearing a light grey sweater and dark trousers, after telling the judge he would not be able to stand.

In July 2018, Plumb was the subject of a BBC News documentary about weight loss.

Speaking with BBC Radio 5 Live’s Afternoon Edition programme, Plumb, who admitted to slurping 36 pints of Coke a week, said: “The last time I went out unaided was 2014 – it was my parents’ wedding vow renewal. I only really go out my front door to put out a bin bag, in the bin just outside the flat, and that’s every few days. Other than that, I don’t leave my doorstep.”

The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty and denies all charges of soliciting murder, incitement to kidnap, and incitement to rape.

Topics:

Holly Willoughby,Kidnap,News,rape

