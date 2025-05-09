Molly-Mae finally confirms she’s back with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae has finally confirmed her relationship status

Molly-Mae has officially confirmed she’s back with Tommy Fury following their split last August.

The influencer confirmed the news in the second part of her Amazon series Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

The star has praised her partner for changing his life after his issues with alcohol led to their relationship breakdown.

In a sweet conversation, the mum said, “The version of who he is right now is one of the best I’ve seen.”

During a phone call, Tommy tells Molly, “I want to see that face for eternity.”

Molly then opened up about the breakdown of their relationship and said they’re working through their issues.

“How we are right now is the reason that I’ve sort of held on this whole time to us, because I know just how amazing we can be.

“We’re really like heading to a good place at the minute, and the version of who he is right now is one of the best I’ve seen.

“Maybe if this carries on, each day that goes past, the days turn into weeks, the weeks turn into months, and the next thing you know, we’ve had years go by just being this consistent, amazing couple that I know we can be.”

She added, “We’re gonna start spending like, a couple more nights at his house, a week, and Bambi will take some more of her stuff there and just see how it goes.”

News of their reunion comes after Molly-Mae told her followers she was working on her relationship with Tommy.

She explained that it’s incredibly difficult for her to go through personal struggles when she already shares so much of her life with the public.