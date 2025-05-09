Search icon

News

09th May 2025

Molly-Mae finally confirms she’s back with Tommy Fury

Kat O'Connor

Molly-Mae has finally confirmed her relationship status

Molly-Mae has officially confirmed she’s back with Tommy Fury following their split last August.

The influencer confirmed the news in the second part of her Amazon series Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

The star has praised her partner for changing his life after his issues with alcohol led to their relationship breakdown.

In a sweet conversation, the mum said, “The version of who he is right now is one of the best I’ve seen.”

During a phone call, Tommy tells Molly, “I want to see that face for eternity.”

Molly then opened up about the breakdown of their relationship and said they’re working through their issues.

“How we are right now is the reason that I’ve sort of held on this whole time to us, because I know just how amazing we can be.

“We’re really like heading to a good place at the minute, and the version of who he is right now is one of the best I’ve seen.

“Maybe if this carries on, each day that goes past, the days turn into weeks, the weeks turn into months, and the next thing you know, we’ve had years go by just being this consistent, amazing couple that I know we can be.”

She added, “We’re gonna start spending like, a couple more nights at his house, a week, and Bambi will take some more of her stuff there and just see how it goes.”

News of their reunion comes after Molly-Mae told her followers she was working on her relationship with Tommy.

She explained that it’s incredibly difficult for her to go through personal struggles when she already shares so much of her life with the public.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Star-studded satirical drama about Hollywood party from hell available to watch now

Pedro Pascal

Star-studded satirical drama about Hollywood party from hell available to watch now

By Stephen Porzio

Viewers hail ‘greatest’ war film a ‘must watch masterpiece’

Viewers hail ‘greatest’ war film a ‘must watch masterpiece’

By Ava Keady

British Airways plane caught fire during take-off after pilot confused left and right

British Airways

British Airways plane caught fire during take-off after pilot confused left and right

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Election of new Pope Leo XIVx ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about the end of the world

Election of new Pope Leo XIVx ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about the end of the world

By Ava Keady

Underrated European city is the ‘new Cannes’ where pints are just £3

Athens

Underrated European city is the ‘new Cannes’ where pints are just £3

By Charlie Herbert

Family uses AI to bring back man shot to death to address his killer in court

AI

Family uses AI to bring back man shot to death to address his killer in court

By Sean Crosbie

Doctor issues warning for those who get less than six hours of sleep at night

doctor

Doctor issues warning for those who get less than six hours of sleep at night

By Dan Seddon

Adolescence director and young star reunite for powerful Sam Fender video

Adolescence director and young star reunite for powerful Sam Fender video

By Ava Keady

People think there’s an NSFW mistake in new portrait of King Charles III

king charles III

People think there’s an NSFW mistake in new portrait of King Charles III

By Sean Crosbie

Craig David says Bo Selecta ‘ruined his life’

Craig David

Craig David says Bo Selecta ‘ruined his life’

By JOE

Election of new Pope Leo XIVx ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about the end of the world

Election of new Pope Leo XIVx ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about the end of the world

By Ava Keady

Travel expert reveals the biggest mistake you’re making on an all-inclusive holiday

Holidays

Travel expert reveals the biggest mistake you’re making on an all-inclusive holiday

By JOE

Underrated European city is the ‘new Cannes’ where pints are just £3

Athens

Underrated European city is the ‘new Cannes’ where pints are just £3

By Charlie Herbert

Family uses AI to bring back man shot to death to address his killer in court

AI

Family uses AI to bring back man shot to death to address his killer in court

By Sean Crosbie

Doctor issues warning for those who get less than six hours of sleep at night

doctor

Doctor issues warning for those who get less than six hours of sleep at night

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Adolescence director and young star reunite for powerful Sam Fender video

Adolescence director and young star reunite for powerful Sam Fender video

By Ava Keady

People think there’s an NSFW mistake in new portrait of King Charles III

king charles III

People think there’s an NSFW mistake in new portrait of King Charles III

By Sean Crosbie

Serious concerns raised over Pope Leo XIV’s alleged handling of sexual abuse cases

Serious concerns raised over Pope Leo XIV’s alleged handling of sexual abuse cases

By Ava Keady

Anne Robinson says she wouldn’t be allowed to call people fat on TV anymore

Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson says she wouldn’t be allowed to call people fat on TV anymore

By Sean Crosbie

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 450

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 450

By Charlie Herbert

Keir Starmer to announce new sanctions on Russia

keir starmer

Keir Starmer to announce new sanctions on Russia

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories