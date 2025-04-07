Modern Family star told he was dying 30 years after being hit by cement truck

The actor was run over by a cement truck when he was 11 years old.

Modern Family star, Adam Devine, was told he was dying 30 years after being hit by a cement truck.

The 41-year-old appeared on an episode of the ‘In Depth With Graham Bensinger’ podcast, recalling the terrifying childhood accident which he believed would kill him.

Over the past three years, the Pitch Perfect actor’s life has been ‘a nightmare’ due to being in constant pain.

He revealed that he has ‘spasms all over’ and that it ‘hurts to sit for too long, it hurts to stand for too long and it hurts to walk for too long’.

Devine also revealed that doctors ‘don’t really know’ his medical situation, but have shared their own worse-case-scenario outcomes.

“They told me I was dying. Literally, within this last year, they told me that,” he shared.

Doctors told Devine that he has stiff persons syndrome, which has a life expectancy of six years.

“And they told me that I have that literally a month before my son Beau was born.

“And, so, I’m like, ‘Oh great, now I’m gonna die.”

When he wasn’t progressing, doctors sent him to specialist, who told him he in fact, did not have stiff persons syndrome.

“And he’s like, ‘You don’t have it. You do not have it.’ He’s like, ‘This is from your accident, from when you were a child. The spasms are a little unexplainable, but it could just be you got so tight that your body doesn’t know what to do with it. So, you’re misfiring a little bit,'” he recalled.

Devine underwent stem cell treatment and is feeling ‘the best’ he has felt since 2022.