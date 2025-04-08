Mobility scooter rider dies aged 105 after being hit by car

Police have reported that the pensioner was trying to get across the road.

A 105-year-old mobility scooter rider has died after being hit by a car.

Police have reported that the pensioner was trying to cross the road in Uckfield, East Sussex.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in the afternoon of Saturday, April 5.

Police say the scooter rider was struck by a Ford KA driven by an 87-year-old woman, who was uninjured in the accident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police commented: “A 105-year-old man has sadly died following a collision in Uckfield.

“He had been crossing the B2102 Bell Farm Road, east of the junction with Brookside, in his mobility scooter when he was struck by a blue Ford KA.

“Police were alerted to the incident at 1.44pm on Saturday, April 5,and responded to the scene.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man, from Uckfield, was pronounced deceased. His next of kin have been informed and supported by specialist officers.

“The KA driver, an 87-year-old woman from Ringmer, was uninjured.

“A section of the road was temporarily closed while emergency services worked at the scene,” they continued.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.