27th Feb 2024

Missing TV star Jesse Baird and boyfriend Luke Davies found dead after serving police officer charged with murder

Nina McLaughlin

The bodies of Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies have been discovered

Australian police recovered the bodies at a property in Bungonia, four hours south of Sydney, after arresting a police officer for the murder.

The search for TV presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies began after blood and a bullet casing were discovered at Baird’s home earlier this month.

Baird’s ex-boyfriend and serving police officer Beaumont Lamarre-Condon was subsequently charged with the murders of Baird and Davies, but had previously failed to co-operate with investigators. However, authorities say the former celebrity blogger shared the location of the remains today.

“We are very confident that we have located Luke and Jesse,” New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said, via The Mirror.

Police claim that Lamarre-Condon killed 26-year-old Baird and 29-year-old Davies at the presenter’s home in the Paddington area of Sydney, before hiring a white van to transport the bodies away.

Neighbours allegedly heard an argument at the home that morning.

The bodies were reportedly transported by the accused using surf bags, and they were then hidden under rocks and other debris.

Baird worked as a presenter for the Australian channel Network 10 until December, while Davies was a flight attendant for Quantas.

The incident has led to the organisers of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras to urge police not to march with them at the parade which is due to take place over the weekend.

The board says the police could “add to the distress within our communities” if they were present, with LGBTQ+ communities “already deeply affected by recent events”.

“This decision was not made lightly, especially considering that many… police members who participate in the parade are also members of the LGBTQIA+ community and are navigating the impact of this tragedy alongside us,” the organisers said.

“However, we believe that their participation at this year’s event could intensify the current feelings of sorrow and distress.”

Commissioner Karen Webb says she hopes the board reverses its decision.

“We’re not dealing with a gay hate crime here,” she said, via Sky News. “We’re dealing with a domestic homicide and… I’m disappointed [by] the position that Mardi Gras board has taken on this issue.”

