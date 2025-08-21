Millie Bobby Brown announces she has welcomed her first child

She has welcomed the child with her partner Jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has shared the exciting news that she has welcomed her first child.

The 21-year-old has adopted a baby girl.

She announced the news on Instagram today.

The actor wrote: “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” the Stranger Things star wrote.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

Millie Bobby Brown’s husband Jake Bongiovi is the son of music legend Jon Bon Jovi.

The pair married in May of 2024.

The news of their wedding was announced by the musician on The One Show.

At the time, Bon Jovi said: “They’re great. They’re absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It’s true.”