Migrant sex offender mistakenly released from prison arrested after three-day manhunt

A sex offender who was released from prison by mistake has been found in north London and returned to police custody following a manhunt that has lasted three days, per BBC News.

The man, who has been named as Hadush Kebatu, was found in Finsbury Park, London at 8.30am on Sunday.

Kebatu was sentenced last month for an offence he committed while living in an Epping migrant hotel.

The Met Police’s Cmd James Conway said: “This has been a diligent and fast paced investigation led by specialist officers from the Metropolitan Police, supported by Essex Police and the British Transport Police (BTP).

“Information from the public led officers to Finsbury Park and following a search, they located Mr Kebatu.

“I am extremely grateful to the public for their support following our appeal, which assisted in locating Mr Kebatu.”

A spokesperson for the Met Police added that now he has been found Kebatu “will be returned to the custody of the Prison Service”.

As reported by the BBC, Kebatu was found guilty of five offences, that included sexual assault, last month and was sentenced to 12 months in custody.

Including the time spent he custody awaiting trial, the 41-year-old he served just 108 days of his sentence before his release by mistake.

The court did not deport Mr Kebatu as under the UK Borders Act 2007, a deportation order can only be made when a foreign national has been convicted of an offence and has received a custodial sentence of at least 12 months.