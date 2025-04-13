Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother following ‘unacceptable behaviour’

His ‘unacceptable behaviour’ and ‘inappropriate language’ got him the axe.

Mickey Rourke has been kicked off Celebrity Big Brother following ‘unacceptable behaviour’.

The axing comes due to the actor’s controversial behaviour and ‘inappropriate language’.

The 72-year-old received a formal warning from Big Brother earlier in the week for ‘unacceptable language and behaviour’ directed at fellow housemate JoJo Siwa.

During a task on Saturday, the Bafta winner is said to have used behaviour and language that was considered to be threatening and aggressive towards housemate Chris Hughes.

Hughes, 32, had comforted Siwa during after Rourke spoke about her sexuality, saying he would ‘vote the lesbian out real quick’.

He asked the 21-year-old singer if she ‘likes girls or boys’, to which she replied that she likes girls, he responded: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay any more.”

Additionally, the former boxer said he needed ‘a fag’, then gestured to Siwa adding: “I’m not talking to you”.

Hughes jumped in telling Rourke ‘you can’t say that’

Rourke was up for eviction in Friday night’s episode, alongside former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant and Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd, but was saved by the public when Sir Michael became the first housemate to leave.