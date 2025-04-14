Michael Schumacher signs helmet with wife’s help 12 years after ski crash

The helmet is for a charity auction.

Michael Schumacher has signed a helmet with the help of his wife 12 years after a ski crash in which he suffered a near fatal brain injury.

The seven-time Formula One world champion signed his initials on the helmet with the aid of his wife Corinna.

The helmet will be auctioned to raise money for Stewart’s Race Against Dementia charity.

The charity was founded by Sir Jackie Stewart after his wife, Helen, began suffering from the disease.

In December 2013, Schumacher had a skiing accident in the French Alps where he hit his head on a rock and suffered a serious brain injury.

Ever since, the 56-year-old has kept out of public view and only a handful of people are allowed into his home near Lake Geneva, where he receives round-the-clock medical care

According to the MailOnline, Stewart commented: “It is wonderful that Michael could sign the helmet in this worthy cause – a disease for which there is no cure.

“His wife helped him, and it completed the set of every single champion still with us.”

The helmet will be revealed before the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.