Search icon

News

14th Apr 2025

Michael Schumacher signs helmet with wife’s help 12 years after ski crash

Ava Keady

The helmet is for a charity auction.

Michael Schumacher has signed a helmet with the help of his wife 12 years after a ski crash in which he suffered a near fatal brain injury.

The seven-time Formula One world champion signed his initials on the helmet with the aid of his wife Corinna.

The helmet will be auctioned to raise money for Stewart’s Race Against Dementia charity.

The charity was founded by Sir Jackie Stewart after his wife, Helen, began suffering from the disease.

In December 2013, Schumacher had a skiing accident in the French Alps where he hit his head on a rock and suffered a serious brain injury.

Ever since, the 56-year-old has kept out of public view and only a handful of people are allowed into his home near Lake Geneva, where he receives round-the-clock medical care

According to the MailOnline, Stewart commented: “It is wonderful that Michael could sign the helmet in this worthy cause – a disease for which there is no cure.

“His wife helped him, and it completed the set of every single champion still with us.”

The helmet will be revealed before the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

GTA 6 release date ‘revealed’ by leaker

Entertainment

GTA 6 release date ‘revealed’ by leaker

By Harry Warner

A very fun recent action movie is airing on TV tonight

Brad Pitt

A very fun recent action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Myprotein releases new exclusive new range perfectly designed for viral hit workout routine

Affiliate

Myprotein releases new exclusive new range perfectly designed for viral hit workout routine

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

One of the best comedy movies of recent years is on TV tonight

Brad Pitt

One of the best comedy movies of recent years is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Kids who are born second cause the most trouble, study says

Research

Kids who are born second cause the most trouble, study says

By JOE

Chris Lilley confirms the return of Mr G after cryptic social posts

Chris Lilley confirms the return of Mr G after cryptic social posts

By Ava Keady

Luka Modric set to become part owner of Championship club

News

Luka Modric set to become part owner of Championship club

By Harry Warner

Bella Thorne claims Mickey Rourke injured her genitalia while filming

Bella Thorne claims Mickey Rourke injured her genitalia while filming

By Ava Keady

British tourists dead after being swept out to sea near Great Barrier Reef

Australia

British tourists dead after being swept out to sea near Great Barrier Reef

By Nina McLaughlin

One of the best comedy movies of recent years is on TV tonight

Brad Pitt

One of the best comedy movies of recent years is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Harry Potter reboot confirms cast for new series

Harry Potter

Harry Potter reboot confirms cast for new series

By Nina McLaughlin

Real Madrid vs Arsenal betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Affiliate

Real Madrid vs Arsenal betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

By Stephen Hurrell

Kids who are born second cause the most trouble, study says

Research

Kids who are born second cause the most trouble, study says

By JOE

Chris Lilley confirms the return of Mr G after cryptic social posts

Chris Lilley confirms the return of Mr G after cryptic social posts

By Ava Keady

Luka Modric set to become part owner of Championship club

News

Luka Modric set to become part owner of Championship club

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Bruce Bogtrotter star unrecognisable after quitting acting to become a doctor

doctor

Bruce Bogtrotter star unrecognisable after quitting acting to become a doctor

By JOE

Bella Thorne claims Mickey Rourke injured her genitalia while filming

Bella Thorne claims Mickey Rourke injured her genitalia while filming

By Ava Keady

British tourists dead after being swept out to sea near Great Barrier Reef

Australia

British tourists dead after being swept out to sea near Great Barrier Reef

By Nina McLaughlin

Only Fools and Horses actor dies after ‘long and painful illness’

Only Fools and Horses actor dies after ‘long and painful illness’

By Ava Keady

Aimee Lou Wood slams SNL over ‘mean and unfunny’ sketch

Aimee Lou Wood slams SNL over ‘mean and unfunny’ sketch

By Kat O'Connor

Lil Tecca announces UK and European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Music

Lil Tecca announces UK and European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories