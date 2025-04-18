Measles outbreak in the US surpasses 700 cases with lots of patients under 18

The majority of cases were recorded in western Texas.

A measles outbreak in the US has surpassed 700 cases, with the majority of patients aged under 18.

In the rural Texan town of Mennonite, the community gathered to mourn the death of an eight-year-old girl.

In the past two months, Daisy Hildebrand is the second unvaccinated girl from the community to die from the disease.

These cases marked the first measles deaths in the US since 2015.

The top health official in the US, Robert F Kennedy Jr, visited the community to pay his respects.

South Plains Public Health Director Zach Holbrooks said officials in the town joined the reception to show support to Daisy’s family.

“The focus was on their healing.

“You never want to see anybody pass away, especially a child that young, from any kind of illness, because there is a prevention for it – the MMR vaccine,” continued Mr Holbrooks.

The US has seen over 700 cases of measles this year, a severe rise on the 285 cases reported in 2024.

541 of these infections were recorded in western Texas, with 56 patients sent to the hospital.

Health experts have warned the public that the outbreak is not slowing down and have urged them to take up the vaccine.

“I wish there were more coming in to get the vaccine,” said Mr Holbrooks.

“We can put messaging out, but it’s up to them to come see us.”