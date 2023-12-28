Search icon

28th Dec 2023

McDonald’s makes major menu change with five favourites coming back next week

Here we go again

McDonald’s don’t half love a menu change and it looks like we’re in for a doozy next week.

Maccies fans across the UK will be thrilled with the return of some classics to the burger chain’s menu.

Starting from Jan 4th, diners will be treated to treats such as the Steakhouse Stack, at £5.49 for a burger or £7.19 as part of a meal.

And those who are opting for something lighter in the new year might want to try the Fajita Chicken Wrap for £3.49.

And if you’re more of a sides person, you could get the cheesy garlic bites, at £2.59 for five or £6.79 for a sharing box.

And to wrap up with dessert, the Dairy Milk and Dairy Milk Caramel McFlurry are heading back to stores for the regular price of £1.99

But the McDonald’s gods giveth, and the McDonald’s gods taketh away – with the Chicken Big Mac and the Big and Cheesy falling by the wayside to make way for these new (old) faces.

You have until Jan 4th to get your fix of the current menu before the changes come into force.

