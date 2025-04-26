Mayor leaves people disgusted after calling for a purge to get rid of the homeless

Close to 6,700 are living on the streets of Lancaster, California

Homeless people are at the centre of one Californian mayor’s incendiary campaign.

Rex Parris, who’s been the Mayor of Lancaster since 2008, first made waves two months ago at a city council meeting by suggesting that the locally unhoused should be given “all the fentanyl they want”, despite the opioid causing tens of thousands of overdose fatalities.

During a televised interview with Fox 11 LA, the 73-year-old would later reiterate his stance on the matter, inspiring nationwide disgust.

“I made it very clear I was talking about the criminal element that were let out of the prisons that have now become 40 to 45% of what’s referred to as the homeless population,” he said.

“They are responsible for most of our robberies, most of our rapes, and at least half of our murders. Quite frankly, I wish the president would give us a purge. Because we do need to purge these people.”

A person walks past an encampment of unhoused people in the Skid Row community on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Parris continued: “Now, is it harsh? Of course it is harsh. But it is my obligation as the mayor of the city of Lancaster to protect the hardworking families that live here, and I am no longer able to do it.

“It’s an untenable situation. I want these people out of our city.”

One of the politician’s former opponents, Johnathon Ervin, blasted these latest remarks, arguing: “Anyone willing to give homeless people all the fentanyl they want, or to suggest that President Trump should allow a purge of the homeless population, has no business in public office.”

Ervin and Mark Maldonado, who finished second and third in last year’s Lancaster mayoral election, are now trying to get Parris removed from office.

Lancaster, which shares its name with a picturesque English city, has a population of around 175,000 – 6,672 of whom are reportedly living on the streets as of 2024.