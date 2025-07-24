Search icon

News

24th Jul 2025

Matthew Perry’s doctor pleads guilty to supplying Friends star with ketamine before death

Ava Keady

Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of illegal distribution of ketamine.

Matthew Perry’s doctor has pleaded guilty to supplying the Friends star with ketamine before his death.

Salvador Plasencia entered the plea deal in a Californian district court and will now face up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced, that is according to prosecutors.

The man is one of five people charged with the 54-year-old’s death in October 2023.

During the plea agreement, Plasencia admitted to injecting Perry with ketamine at both the star’s home and in a Santa Monica car park just weeks before his death.

He further said that he did not do so for legitimate medical purposes.

The doctor, who operated an urgent care clinic, obtained the drug from another doctor, Mark Chavez.

Court documents revealed that Plasencia had texted Chavez about Perry, saying: “I wonder how much this moron will pay.”

Three other co-defendants, including Chavez, have already pleaded guilty in the case and are awaiting sentencing.

Jasveen Sangha, a fifth defendant, is a known drug dealer who is commonly referred to as the ‘ketamine queen.’

She is accused of supplying the dose that killed Perry, but has pleaded not guilty.

Her trial will commence next month.

Topics:

Court,Friends,Matthew Perry,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

British families sent ‘wrong remains’ of loved ones from Air India crash

Air India

British families sent ‘wrong remains’ of loved ones from Air India crash

By Sammi Minion

Plane carrying 49 people crashes after vanishing from radar

Aviation

Plane carrying 49 people crashes after vanishing from radar

By Harry Warner

Plane nose dives and crashes into motorway leaving cars to drive through flames

Aviation

Plane nose dives and crashes into motorway leaving cars to drive through flames

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Dad slams ‘woke’ primary school for telling him he can’t dress up as a gorilla

Dad slams ‘woke’ primary school for telling him he can’t dress up as a gorilla

By JOE

Plane carrying around 50 people goes missing

Aviation

Plane carrying around 50 people goes missing

By Harry Warner

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

Bars

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

By Ava Keady

Ozzy Osbourne seen ‘happy and smiling’ in heartbreaking video weeks before death

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne seen ‘happy and smiling’ in heartbreaking video weeks before death

By Ava Keady

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

bowel movement

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

By Dan Seddon

Bizarre Trisha Paytas conspiracy theory reignites after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

celebrity

Bizarre Trisha Paytas conspiracy theory reignites after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

By Sammi Minion

Dad slams ‘woke’ primary school for telling him he can’t dress up as a gorilla

Dad slams ‘woke’ primary school for telling him he can’t dress up as a gorilla

By JOE

Plane carrying around 50 people goes missing

Aviation

Plane carrying around 50 people goes missing

By Harry Warner

Every Premier League fixture rescheduled in September unveiled

Football

Every Premier League fixture rescheduled in September unveiled

By Sammi Minion

One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is now streaming at home

Streaming

One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is now streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

Bars

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

By Ava Keady

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s best action movies

action

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s best action movies

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Yorkshire Tea ‘bakeover’ UK town for launch of delicious new brew

bakewell

Yorkshire Tea ‘bakeover’ UK town for launch of delicious new brew

By JOE

Ozzy Osbourne seen ‘happy and smiling’ in heartbreaking video weeks before death

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne seen ‘happy and smiling’ in heartbreaking video weeks before death

By Ava Keady

A classic sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

action

A classic sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

bowel movement

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

By Dan Seddon

Bizarre Trisha Paytas conspiracy theory reignites after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

celebrity

Bizarre Trisha Paytas conspiracy theory reignites after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

By Sammi Minion

Lidl launches £20 slushy maker perfect for making frozen margaritas at home

Affiliate

Lidl launches £20 slushy maker perfect for making frozen margaritas at home

By JOE

Load more stories