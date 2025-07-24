Matthew Perry’s doctor pleads guilty to supplying Friends star with ketamine before death

Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of illegal distribution of ketamine.

Matthew Perry’s doctor has pleaded guilty to supplying the Friends star with ketamine before his death.

Salvador Plasencia entered the plea deal in a Californian district court and will now face up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced, that is according to prosecutors.

The man is one of five people charged with the 54-year-old’s death in October 2023.

During the plea agreement, Plasencia admitted to injecting Perry with ketamine at both the star’s home and in a Santa Monica car park just weeks before his death.

He further said that he did not do so for legitimate medical purposes.

The doctor, who operated an urgent care clinic, obtained the drug from another doctor, Mark Chavez.

Court documents revealed that Plasencia had texted Chavez about Perry, saying: “I wonder how much this moron will pay.”

Three other co-defendants, including Chavez, have already pleaded guilty in the case and are awaiting sentencing.

Jasveen Sangha, a fifth defendant, is a known drug dealer who is commonly referred to as the ‘ketamine queen.’

She is accused of supplying the dose that killed Perry, but has pleaded not guilty.

Her trial will commence next month.