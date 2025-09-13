Matador rushed to hospital after being gored and tossed around by tormented bull

The incident took place on Thursday

A Portuguese bullfighter is in hospital after being gored by a bull during a bullfight in the Spanish city of Toledo.

Joao D’Alva, 25, was caught by the bull’s right horn and was tossed into the air before being left helpless on the ground by the animal.

The incident took place during the 25th Golden Potter competition in Villaseca de la Sagra on Thursday (11 September), and was the first ‘bull-calf’ event of the afternoon.

Medical staff immediately intervened and rushed the bullfighter to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a goring in the right lumbosacral region of his back, near the base of the spine.

Toledo Hospital say the goring was significant in size and reached 20 centimetres in length and 10 centimetres in depth.

While at hospital, D’Alva underwent surgery to the lumbar region of his back.

D’Vala has since taken to social media to respond to the well wishes of concerned fans of the sport, but has yet to provide an update on his condition.

Bullfighting outlet Touro e Ouro are reporting that despite the injuries, D’Vala still has plans to return to the bull ring in the coming months.

The fighter’s agonising ordeal comes just weeks after another Portuguese bullfighter was killed by a bull in Lisbon’s Campo Pequeno arena.

The tragic incident took place in front of 7,000 people, and was 22-year-old bullfighter Manuel Maria Trindade’s first ever performance in the ring.

The performer was struck by a 1500lb bull and suffered traumatic head injuries which were so severe that he was declared brain dead when he arrived at a nearby hospital.

