Search icon

News

13th Sep 2025

Matador rushed to hospital after being gored and tossed around by tormented bull

Sammi Minion

The incident took place on Thursday

A Portuguese bullfighter is in hospital after being gored by a bull during a bullfight in the Spanish city of Toledo.

Joao D’Alva, 25, was caught by the bull’s right horn and was tossed into the air before being left helpless on the ground by the animal.

The incident took place during the 25th Golden Potter competition in Villaseca de la Sagra on Thursday (11 September), and was the first ‘bull-calf’ event of the afternoon.

Medical staff immediately intervened and rushed the bullfighter to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a goring in the right lumbosacral region of his back, near the base of the spine.

Toledo Hospital say the goring was significant in size and reached 20 centimetres in length and 10 centimetres in depth.

While at hospital, D’Alva underwent surgery to the lumbar region of his back.

D’Vala has since taken to social media to respond to the well wishes of concerned fans of the sport, but has yet to provide an update on his condition.

Bullfighting outlet Touro e Ouro are reporting that despite the injuries, D’Vala still has plans to return to the bull ring in the coming months.

The fighter’s agonising ordeal comes just weeks after another Portuguese bullfighter was killed by a bull in Lisbon’s Campo Pequeno arena.

The tragic incident took place in front of 7,000 people, and was 22-year-old bullfighter Manuel Maria Trindade’s first ever performance in the ring.

The performer was struck by a 1500lb bull and suffered traumatic head injuries which were so severe that he was declared brain dead when he arrived at a nearby hospital.

Topics:

Bullfight,News,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Premier League star Russell Hoult in palliative care aged 52

Football

Former Premier League star Russell Hoult in palliative care aged 52

By Sammi Minion

Police issue important update ahead of Tommy Robinson rally in London

News

Police issue important update ahead of Tommy Robinson rally in London

By Sammi Minion

Secret Service employee put on leave after ‘celebrating’ Charlie Kirk assassination

charlie kirk

Secret Service employee put on leave after ‘celebrating’ Charlie Kirk assassination

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Significant aggression towards police as Unite the Kingdom march turns violent

Significant aggression towards police as Unite the Kingdom march turns violent

By Joseph Loftus

Police officers attacked as 100,000 Tommy Robinson supporters march on London

Police officers attacked as 100,000 Tommy Robinson supporters march on London

By Joseph Loftus

Chaos at major UK airport as one plane grounded and building evacuated in separate incidents

Chaos at major UK airport as one plane grounded and building evacuated in separate incidents

By Joseph Loftus

Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika pays tribute to her husband days after killing

charlie kirk

Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika pays tribute to her husband days after killing

By Sammi Minion

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

America

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

By Harry Warner

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

e cigarette

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

By Ava Keady

Significant aggression towards police as Unite the Kingdom march turns violent

Significant aggression towards police as Unite the Kingdom march turns violent

By Joseph Loftus

Police officers attacked as 100,000 Tommy Robinson supporters march on London

Police officers attacked as 100,000 Tommy Robinson supporters march on London

By Joseph Loftus

Chaos at major UK airport as one plane grounded and building evacuated in separate incidents

Chaos at major UK airport as one plane grounded and building evacuated in separate incidents

By Joseph Loftus

Noise blocking earphones designed specifically for sleeping get big discount

Affiliate

Noise blocking earphones designed specifically for sleeping get big discount

By Stephen Porzio

Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika pays tribute to her husband days after killing

charlie kirk

Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika pays tribute to her husband days after killing

By Sammi Minion

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

America

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

e cigarette

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

By Ava Keady

One in four teenagers say they would enlist if the UK went to war

Army

One in four teenagers say they would enlist if the UK went to war

By Sammi Minion

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

Eurovision

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

By Harry Warner

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

accommodation

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

By Ava Keady

Sir David Jason to reprise Open All Hours role

David Jason

Sir David Jason to reprise Open All Hours role

By JOE

Gorillaz ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland tour dates

Affiliate

Gorillaz ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories