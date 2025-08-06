MasterChef to return tonight with sacked hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode

MasterChef has returned to TV screens with the launch of a new series

MasterChef will return to TV screens with the launch of a new series that was filmed before hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode were sacked.

Both hosts were fired last month after a report into conduct on the show upheld allegations against the pair.

However, the BBC ultimately decided to still air this year’s series, claiming it was “the right thing to do” for the amateur chefs who took part in this series, per the BBC.

Nonetheless, the decision faced backlash from several groups, including broadcast union Bectu, which doesn’t agree with the media coverage both hosts will receive, stating that bad behaviour “should not be rewarded with prime-time coverage”.

The new series launched on BBC iPlayer on Wednesday morning and features Wallace and Torode from the outset and throughout, but does depict fewer jokes than usual, along with less chat between the hosts and the chefs.

One contestant has also been edited out of the series after asking not to be broadcast following the claims made against Wallace and Torode.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy told BBC Breakfast that she “certainly won’t be watching it” but that it also wasn’t her place to tell broadcasters what they can and can’t show.

TV critic Scott Bryan spoke out about the first three episodes, saying: “There’s not really any jokes and chat is kept to a minimum.

“John and Gregg are there to explain things to camera, link parts of the programme and review the food, but they’re not there so much for our entertainment.”

Whereas in previous years, both hosts have been a near-contestant presence throughout the episodes, welcoming new contestants, introducing challenges, interviewing chefs while they cook, announcing when “time’s up”, and tasting the dishes.

Additionally, the promotional image on iPlayer shows the trophy rather than the presenters.

This year’s series is also starting later than usual, in August, whereas in previous years, it launched in April.

The series will run for three days a week until the finals. The series opener will be broadcast on BBC One at 20:00 BST tonight (August 6).