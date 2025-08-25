Search icon

News

25th Aug 2025

‘Mass casualty’ emergency declared at UK beach as children rushed to hospital

JOE

A 'mass casualty' event has been declared after an incident at a beach in Wales.

The coastguard has issued a statement

A ‘mass casualty’ event has been declared after an incident at a beach in Wales.

The incident, which occurred near Port Talbot on Sunday evening, saw two children rushed to hospital after they got into ‘serious difficulty’ in the sea off the slipway.

Three children were rescued via a throw line, with the others being rescued in the water.

Two children were rushed to hospital in ambulances, with another four making their own way to hospital, per WalesOnline.

Coastguards carried out the operation at Aberavon Beach, in what they described as a ‘mass casualty’ rescue.

Police, ambulance crew and volunteers from the locality were also involved in the rescue.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said:  “HM Coastguard was tasked to co-ordinate the rescue of children in the water at Aberavon Beach yesterday, 24 August, at around 8:30pm.

“Port Talbot RNLI Lifeboat, Port Talbot and Porthcawl Coastguard Rescue Teams, Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Police were on scene.

“Port Talbot Coastguard Rescue Team rescued the children from the water and provided first aid until the Ambulance arrived.”

Welsh Ambulance also issued a statement on the emergency: “We were contacted yesterday (24 August) at approximately 8:33pm, to reports of an incident on Aberavon beach, Port Talbot.

“We sent three emergency ambulances and one operations manager to the scene. Two patients were conveyed to hospital for treatment with a further four patients making their own way to hospital.”

The incident marks Port Talbot Coastguard’s third rescue of the year, with nine lives saved to date.

Topics:

Beach,sensitive,Wales

RELATED ARTICLES

EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke

sensitive

EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke

By JOE

Two married couples found dead in British car after crash in Germany

British

Two married couples found dead in British car after crash in Germany

By Dan Seddon

Six students drown and 21 rushed to hospital after swimming on school trip

Beach

Six students drown and 21 rushed to hospital after swimming on school trip

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

‘Door To Hell’ is finally closing after burning for 54 years

doot to hell

‘Door To Hell’ is finally closing after burning for 54 years

By Ava Keady

Study reveals where Britain’s funniest people are born

Britain

Study reveals where Britain’s funniest people are born

By Dan Seddon

Comedian Reggie Carroll shot dead aged 52

Comedian Reggie Carroll shot dead aged 52

By Joseph Loftus

Love Island and TOWIE stars involved in ‘horror crash’ on way to Creamfields

Crash

Love Island and TOWIE stars involved in ‘horror crash’ on way to Creamfields

By Ava Keady

Leeds Festival fans demand refunds after headliner ends set 30 minutes early

Leeds

Leeds Festival fans demand refunds after headliner ends set 30 minutes early

By JOE

Jamie Lee Curtis finally responds after her Freakier Friday advert left fans ‘distracted’

Jamie Lee Curtis finally responds after her Freakier Friday advert left fans ‘distracted’

By Joseph Loftus

‘Door To Hell’ is finally closing after burning for 54 years

doot to hell

‘Door To Hell’ is finally closing after burning for 54 years

By Ava Keady

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Crime

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By JOE

Study reveals where Britain’s funniest people are born

Britain

Study reveals where Britain’s funniest people are born

By Dan Seddon

Comedian Reggie Carroll shot dead aged 52

Comedian Reggie Carroll shot dead aged 52

By Joseph Loftus

Love Island and TOWIE stars involved in ‘horror crash’ on way to Creamfields

Crash

Love Island and TOWIE stars involved in ‘horror crash’ on way to Creamfields

By Ava Keady

Leeds Festival fans demand refunds after headliner ends set 30 minutes early

Leeds

Leeds Festival fans demand refunds after headliner ends set 30 minutes early

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Jamie Lee Curtis finally responds after her Freakier Friday advert left fans ‘distracted’

Jamie Lee Curtis finally responds after her Freakier Friday advert left fans ‘distracted’

By Joseph Loftus

Starmer announces plans to tackle mounting asylum claims amid hotel protests

Starmer announces plans to tackle mounting asylum claims amid hotel protests

By Joseph Loftus

Environmentalists call for hotel breakfast buffets to be scrapped

Breakfast

Environmentalists call for hotel breakfast buffets to be scrapped

By JOE

Watching short form content damages the brain five times worse than alcohol

Addiction

Watching short form content damages the brain five times worse than alcohol

By Dan Seddon

Brighton council faces backlash for taking down St George’s flags

backlash

Brighton council faces backlash for taking down St George’s flags

By Dan Seddon

The world could end in 25 years, says Oxford scientist

Apocalypse

The world could end in 25 years, says Oxford scientist

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories