‘Mass casualty’ emergency declared at UK beach as children rushed to hospital

The coastguard has issued a statement

A ‘mass casualty’ event has been declared after an incident at a beach in Wales.

The incident, which occurred near Port Talbot on Sunday evening, saw two children rushed to hospital after they got into ‘serious difficulty’ in the sea off the slipway.

Three children were rescued via a throw line, with the others being rescued in the water.

Two children were rushed to hospital in ambulances, with another four making their own way to hospital, per WalesOnline.

Coastguards carried out the operation at Aberavon Beach, in what they described as a ‘mass casualty’ rescue.

Police, ambulance crew and volunteers from the locality were also involved in the rescue.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard was tasked to co-ordinate the rescue of children in the water at Aberavon Beach yesterday, 24 August, at around 8:30pm.

“Port Talbot RNLI Lifeboat, Port Talbot and Porthcawl Coastguard Rescue Teams, Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Police were on scene.

“Port Talbot Coastguard Rescue Team rescued the children from the water and provided first aid until the Ambulance arrived.”

Welsh Ambulance also issued a statement on the emergency: “We were contacted yesterday (24 August) at approximately 8:33pm, to reports of an incident on Aberavon beach, Port Talbot.

“We sent three emergency ambulances and one operations manager to the scene. Two patients were conveyed to hospital for treatment with a further four patients making their own way to hospital.”

The incident marks Port Talbot Coastguard’s third rescue of the year, with nine lives saved to date.