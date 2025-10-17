Search icon

News

17th Oct 2025

Martin Lewis issues warning over Rachel Reeves’ plan to cut cash ISAs

Sammi Minion

The Money Saving Expert has spoken out

Rachel Reeves’ plan to reduce the amount that savers can put into ISA accounts will neither achieve what she wants nor lead to a positive response from voters, says money saving expert Martin Lewis.

ISAs or ‘Individual Savings Accounts’ are a banking scheme that allows individual investors to hold cash, shares, and unit trusts that are free of taxation on dividends, interest, and capital gains.

As part of next month’s Autumn budget, reports have emerged that Reeves’ will make significant changes to rules relating to tax-free ISAs.

Per the FT, the chancellor is said to be planning to halve everyone’s annual allowance from £20,000 down to just £10,000.

The ‘annual allowance’ is the total amount savers can place in an ISA for free per calendar year.

Aiming to encourage people to invest in shares in British business rather than cash ISAs, Reeves plans to develop an American-style investment culture in the UK economy.

Contrary to Reeves’ ambitions, money expert Martin Lewis says the ISA limit will simply frustrate users rather than encouraging them to invest elsewhere.

Taking to social media, Lewis said: “A cash ISA cut would simply p*** millions of often older people off and I doubt will change the dial on investing.

“It’d just mean more tax paid on saving, and a problem for building societies raising cash for mortgages.”

The numbers back up Lewis’ claims.

In the 2023-24 financial yea,r savers put close to £70 billion into cash ISAs, and it is expected this year’s figures will be even higher.

The government’s argument for making the change is believed to centre around the idea that encouraging investment in shares would boost British business.

Lewis has accepted that the “lack of investing is a problem” within the UK economy, but made clear that cutting ISAs was not the best solution.

He added: “If they [the Treasury] were saying they were doing it to raise revenue, at least that would be logical.

“What is needed is for them to encourage investment, better education, and better incentives.”

Per The Independent, a Treasury spokesperson has responded to Lewis’ warning, saying: “Cash savings are important for people looking to put cash away for a rainy day, and we will protect that. But the chancellor has been clear that she wants to get Britain investing again – so British companies can grow and British savers who choose to can get more in return.”

What exact change to ISAs the government makes will be officially confirmed during Reeves’ budget announcement on the 26th of November.

Topics:

Finance,Money,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Ofcom sanctions BBC as they find Gaza documentary breached broadcasting code

BBC

Ofcom sanctions BBC as they find Gaza documentary breached broadcasting code

By Harry Warner

Ryanair to axe 800,000 seats on flights to Europe

Aviation

Ryanair to axe 800,000 seats on flights to Europe

By Harry Warner

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

Cancer

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

By Joseph Loftus

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

By Joseph Loftus

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

controversy

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

By Stephen Porzio

Government launches first digital ID today

digital id

Government launches first digital ID today

By Harry Warner

Kiss lead guitarist and founding member Ace Frehley dies aged 74

Ace Frehley

Kiss lead guitarist and founding member Ace Frehley dies aged 74

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump agrees location to meet Vladimir Putin for Ukraine talks

News

Donald Trump agrees location to meet Vladimir Putin for Ukraine talks

By Harry Warner

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

By Joseph Loftus

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

HP sauce

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

By JOE

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

By Joseph Loftus

This £23 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

Affiliate

This £23 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

By Jonny Yates

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

Affiliate

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

By Stephen Hurrell

Graham Potter ‘on the verge’ of making return to management a month after West Ham sacking

Football

Graham Potter ‘on the verge’ of making return to management a month after West Ham sacking

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Rafa Benitez on verge of return to management with former Champions League finalists

Amazon

Rafa Benitez on verge of return to management with former Champions League finalists

By Sammi Minion

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

controversy

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

By Stephen Porzio

The Premier League GW 8: Follow all of Saturday’s action here

Football

The Premier League GW 8: Follow all of Saturday’s action here

By Sammi Minion

Keir Starmer responds to decision to ban Israeli football club fans from Aston Villa game

Football

Keir Starmer responds to decision to ban Israeli football club fans from Aston Villa game

By Sammi Minion

Dave announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Dave announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Government launches first digital ID today

digital id

Government launches first digital ID today

By Harry Warner

Load more stories